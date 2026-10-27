Wellesley arts roundup—November 2026 edition

Wellesley is fortunate to have a lively arts scene, with various opportunities to engage with or make art at any given time. Check out a concert, theater performance, or art reception this month. Here are just a few events happening soon, here and beyond Wellesley.

Don’t see your free or low-cost arts event listed? Email us at theswellesleyreport@gmail.com

Clarendon Fine Art, official launch party

DATE/TIME: Thursday, Nov. 5, 6pm-8pm

LOCATION: Clarendon Fine Art, 25 Central St., Wellesley



Wellesley Symphony Orchestra presents “The British Have Come”

DATE/TIME: Sunday, November 8, 2026, 2pm

LOCATION: MassBay Community College Auditorium, 50 Oakland St, Wellesley, MA

TICKET INFO here

DESCRIPTION: The concert begins with the delightful Symphony No. 4 by the 18th century composer and musician William Boyce. Benjamin Britten’s Four Sea Interludes are adapted from his opera “Peter Grimes.” These evocative scenes depict Dawn, Sunday Morning, Moonlight, and Storm. Our concert ends with Ralph Vaughan Williams acclaimed Symphony No. 5. There will be a post-concert.

Wellesley Society of Artists, Annual Wellesley Free Library Show

LOCATION: 530 Washington St., James E. Mahoney Foyer and Wakelin Room

DATES: Nov. 2–30

DESCRIPTION: Features artwork by 50 members, showcasing a diverse range of mediums, genres, styles, and subject matter. The exhibition also highlights the work of two Wellesley High School seniors, the 2026 recipients of the WSA Art Achievement Award. The show will be judged by Leo Mancini Hresko. Join the WSA for an Awards Reception on Sunday, November 8, at 1:30 p.m., followed by an artist demonstration with Don Demers. Free and Open to the Public. The WSA will be collecting non perishable food items for the Wellesley Food Pantry at this program.

Wellesley Choral Society presents “Music for Chorus and Brass”

DATE/TIME: Sunday, Nov. 22, 2pm

LOCATION: St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 79 Denton Rd., Wellesley

TICKETS: online or at the door

DESCRIPTION: Featuring works by Cruger, Purcell, Pachelbel, Pinkham, Whalen, Gilbert & Sullivan

Boston Lyric Opera presents André Previn’s “A Streetcar Named Desire”

DATES: Nov. 5-8

LOCATION: Emerson Cutler Majestic Theatre, 219 Tremont Street, Boston, 02116

TICKETS: online (or at the door, if available)

DESCRIPTION: The sweltering heat of a New Orleans summer sets the tone for the simmering tensions that crackle and spark between the unforgettable characters of Tennessee Williams’ Pulitzer Prize-winning play, set to André Previn’s luminous score. Magnetic but self-deluded Blanche DuBois leaves her Mississippi hometown and seeks shelter with her sister Stella and her husband Stanley. Clinging to a romanticized image of the past, she quickly finds herself at odds with the domineering Stanley, whose brutal realism clashes ruthlessly with her worldview. Cruelty, desire, illusion, and fear of change are on raw display as the resulting events send everyone involved careening toward destruction.

Lyric Stage presents “Peter Pan Goes Wrong”

DATES: Nov.13-Dec. 31

LOCATION: Lyric Stage, 140 Clarendon Street, Boston, 02116

TICKETS: online (or at the door, if available)

DESCRIPTION: A topsy-turvey theatrical spectacle that’s a memorable holiday treat for all ages. The Cornley University Drama Society is at it again. Chaos unfolds as a troupe of inept actors boldly takes on the ambitious staging of J.M. Barrie’s Peter Pan. A wardrobe malfunction or two, a series of harrowing falls, some flubbed lines, and an epic meltdown courtesy of Captain Hook himself turn the play upside down. Fun for the whole family (recommended for ages 8+).

EVENT: “Herman’s Hermits,” starring Peter Noone

DATE/TIME: Saturday, Nov. 21, 7:30pm

LOCATION: James Hugh Powers Hall, on the second floor of the Needham Town Hall, 1471 Highland Avenue

TICKETS online (or at the door, if available)

DESCRIPTION: At the age of fifteen, Peter Noone achieved international fame as Herman, lead singer of the legendary Sixties pop band Herman’s Hermits. His classic hits included: “I’m Into Something Good”; “Mrs. Brown, you’ve Got A Lovely Daughter”; “I’m Henry VIII, I Am”; and more. Ultimately, Herman’s Hermits sold over sixty million recordings, and fourteen singles and seven albums went gold.

Acatober’s success was no act

Wellesley High School Choral department’s annual “Acatober” concert last weekend at the school’s Katherine L. Babson, Jr. Auditorium was a huge hit, drawing a crowd of music lovers from all over town and beyond. The always anticipated event featured the WHS Keynote Singers, Concert Choir, and the Rice Street Singers, directed by WHS Director of Choral Programs, Dr. Kevin McDonald, as well as special guest groups. Congratulations to all.

Save the date—Wellesley Town Band Winter Concert, Dec. 6

TIME: 3pm

LOCATION: Wellesley High School Katherine L. Babson Auditorium, 50 Rice Street, Wellesley

COST: Free

Save the date—The Weston Friendly Society presents “Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella”

Performances will be held at the Weston Town Hall Dec. 5, 6, 12 and 13. Tickets are on sale now on the Weston Friendly Society website.

Not that we’re being dramatic, but we simply cannot survive without your help.