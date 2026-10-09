Wellesley Athlete of the Week: Cheerleading’s Angela Tsai

Wellesley Athlete of the Week is made possible with sponsorship support from Deland, Gibson Insurance. The family-owned and operated business has carried on this Wellesley tradition for over 30 years.

Angela Tsai







Sport/position: Cheerleading (flyer)

When & how you got involved in cheer: I have been interested in cheer for a while now, and this year is my first year that I am trying this sport. I am glad I got to join the team as a freshmen.

What you love most about Cheer: I got to meet different people and it’s very fun to support the football games.

Pre-game routine: Our team does a shake out and it may seem silly, but it’s a great way for us to get our jitters out.

Top goal for this season: I want to become comfortable being in the air and to challenge myself by learning different stunts.

Thoughts about this year’s team: I am really enjoying getting to know the sport and I definitely admire all the hard work and effort it takes.

An accomplishment that you’re especially proud of: I am proud of my effort at every game. Every game/week we have to learn a new routine for Halftime, and it takes lots of practice in and out of the studio. I am proud to have performed all the routines with spirit and energy.

A funny or inspiring story related to your involvement with this team: I am very scared of heights and being a flyer you have to not be scared or doubt yourself when being held up high. During this season, I have learned to slowly conquer my fear of heights and to try my best. Cheer really helped me to face this fear because of the supportive coaches and teammates that I have around me.

Interests outside of cheer: I do competitive dance and I love listening to music during my free time.

Coach Odessa Sanchez on Angela Tsai: One of Varsity Raider Cheer’s newest recruits, freshman Angela Tsai (2030) has made an impressive impact since tryouts. With a proven talent for dance, strong work ethic, and eagerness to learn, Angela’s laser focus and determination have quickly made her a top performer and true “one to watch” at practices and halftime shows. Angela has made a strong debut as a flyer and point for routines. Angela brings the qualities coaches value: consistent attendance, prompt arrival, a serious attitude during instruction, and a willingness to work hard. She balances that dedication with a fun, positive personality that makes her a wonderful teammate and a delight to coach. We’re excited to watch Angela continue to grow—and thrilled that Wellesley Raider Cheer gets three more years with this gem of an athlete!





(Athletes of the Week are nominated by their coaches.)



Past Athlete of the Week profiles





