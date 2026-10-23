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Sports

Wellesley Athlete of the Week: Cross country’s Maddie Tuxbury

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Wellesley Athlete of the Week is made possible with sponsorship support from Deland, Gibson Insurance. The family-owned and operated business has carried on this Wellesley tradition for over 30 years.

Maddie Tuxbury

 
Maddie Tuxbury, WHS XC

Sport/position: Cross country running

When & how you got involved in cross country:  I got involved in 8th grade where I ran a season of indoor track and I become the fastest middle schooler in the country for the 1000 meter, I also had done middle school cross country.

What you love most about cross country: Improving every day and meeting new friends

Pre-meet routine: Before every meet I always make sure to listen to my premeet music and I always have fruit snacks before I run. I also always have my dad tie my spikes for good luck.

Top goal for this season:  My top goal for this season is to break 18 minutes in the 5k.

Thoughts about this year’s team: This year’s team is much more close. We started doing secret psych, which is where you get someone some snacks before a meet and write them a nice card wishing them luck in the race. We also just cheer each other on not only in races but practice as well.

An accomplishment that you’re especially proud of: My biggest accomplishment is running 5:04 in the mile, but having my season unfortunately ended early due to an injury. But I can’t wait to see what I do in the upcoming seasons, and my biggest accomplishment for cross county is as on right now I am undefeated.

A funny or inspiring story related to your involvement with this team: My mom and dad have been my biggest inspiration when it comes to running. They both ran in the collegial level and they always push me in a positive direction and help me achieve greatness.

Interests outside of cross country: My interest outside of running is hanging out with my friends, baking and going for walks with my dog.

What other sports do you play, if any? I run indoor and outdoor track and field.

Coach John Griffith on Maddie Tuxbury: “Maddie comes from a long line of accomplished athletes, continuing a tradition of distance running success. Maddie has not lost a race this season. She is a dedicated athlete who works tirelessly to ensure that she is at top form.”
 
(Athletes of the Week are nominated by their coaches.)
 
Past Athlete of the Week profiles
 

Deland, Gibson, Wellesley

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