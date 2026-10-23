Wellesley Athlete of the Week: Cross country’s Maddie Tuxbury

Wellesley Athlete of the Week is made possible with sponsorship support from Deland, Gibson Insurance. The family-owned and operated business has carried on this Wellesley tradition for over 30 years.

Maddie Tuxbury





Sport/position: Cross country running

When & how you got involved in cross country: I got involved in 8th grade where I ran a season of indoor track and I become the fastest middle schooler in the country for the 1000 meter, I also had done middle school cross country.

What you love most about cross country: Improving every day and meeting new friends

Pre-meet routine: Before every meet I always make sure to listen to my premeet music and I always have fruit snacks before I run. I also always have my dad tie my spikes for good luck.

Top goal for this season: My top goal for this season is to break 18 minutes in the 5k.

Thoughts about this year’s team: This year’s team is much more close. We started doing secret psych, which is where you get someone some snacks before a meet and write them a nice card wishing them luck in the race. We also just cheer each other on not only in races but practice as well.

An accomplishment that you’re especially proud of: My biggest accomplishment is running 5:04 in the mile, but having my season unfortunately ended early due to an injury. But I can’t wait to see what I do in the upcoming seasons, and my biggest accomplishment for cross county is as on right now I am undefeated.

A funny or inspiring story related to your involvement with this team: My mom and dad have been my biggest inspiration when it comes to running. They both ran in the collegial level and they always push me in a positive direction and help me achieve greatness.

Interests outside of cross country: My interest outside of running is hanging out with my friends, baking and going for walks with my dog.

What other sports do you play, if any? I run indoor and outdoor track and field.

Coach John Griffith on Maddie Tuxbury: “Maddie comes from a long line of accomplished athletes, continuing a tradition of distance running success. Maddie has not lost a race this season. She is a dedicated athlete who works tirelessly to ensure that she is at top form.”



(Athletes of the Week are nominated by their coaches.)



Past Athlete of the Week profiles

