Wellesley Athlete of the Week: Field hockey’s Jessie Heller

Wellesley Athlete of the Week is made possible with sponsorship support from Deland, Gibson Insurance. The family-owned and operated business has carried on this Wellesley tradition for over 30 years.

Jessie Heller

Sport/position: Field hockey, low mid

When & how you got involved in field hockey: Started freshman year.

What you love most about field hockey: The team culture and how fun it is to actually play, it’s much different than any other sport I’ve played.

Pre-game routine: I like to drink Starbucks before every game and hangout with my teammates and listen to music.

Top goal for this season: My goal for this season is to make it far in playoffs, we are not as strong as last year but I think we have a good chance to win lots of playoff games.

Thoughts about this year’s team: It’s definitely a lot harder since we lost so many seniors last year but our team chemistry is amazing and we have so much fun playing together.

An accomplishment that you’re especially proud of: How much I’ve improved since I started playing and how I’ve learned so much from my teammates.

A funny or inspiring story related to your involvement with this team: One funny thing is that up until recently I didn’t know many of the rules, I kind of just played and hoped I didn’t get a foul.

Interests outside of field hockey: I love to hang out with friends and family, go to the beach and playing sports.

What other sports do you play, if any? I play lacrosse for the high school and I’m going to play Division 1 lacrosse at UMass Amherst next year.

Coach Erin Stickle on Jessie Heller: Jessie is an incredibly competitive and hardworking teammate who plays with power and intensity for all 60 minutes. She has great positioning, is an excellent distributor of the ball, and consistently gives a second and third effort. Her aggressive style of play, strong work ethic, and drive to compete make her a tremendous asset to our team and an inspiring teammate.

(Athletes of the Week are nominated by their coaches.)

Past Athlete of the Week profiles