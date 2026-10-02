Wellesley Athlete of the Week: Girls’ volleyball’s Lucy Kulka

Wellesley Athlete of the Week is made possible with sponsorship support from Deland, Gibson Insurance. The family-owned and operated business has carried on this Wellesley tradition for over 30 years.

Lucy Kulka







Sport/position: Volleyball (right-side)

When & how you got involved in volleyball: I got involved at around 13 years old at a mini club event in Wellesley. I then played on the Wellesley Middle School team and started playing club, and have been involved in playing travel club since age 14.

What you love most about volleyball: What I love most about volleyball is that it is a true team sport. You need to work with others in all aspects of the game, and you all improve together.

Pre-match routine: I listen to Drake and Tate Mcrae and eat a bagel.

Top goal for this season: This season, I want to go as far as possible during playoffs. Last year we made it to the Elite 8 and I would love to make it to the Final Four this year.

Thoughts about this year’s team: This year we have a strong team, and although one of our starters suffered an injury at the beginning of the season, I am super proud of all the underclassmen who have stepped up to fill her shoes.

An accomplishment that you’re especially proud of: I am proud that I am committed to play volleyball at Tufts University next year. I knew I wanted to play high level college volleyball at a strong academic school and I was able to improve my play, spend a lot of time talking to coaches, and found a great fit for me.

A funny or inspiring story related to your involvement with this team: My favorite memory related to Raiders volleyball is beating Shrewsbury last year in the playoffs. We were ranked much below them and they were ranked number three. We beat them in 4 sets and it is a game that I will always remember.

Interests outside of volleyball: I am an intensive this year at the WHS Child Study Lab, and love to cook and spend time with my friends.

What other sports do you play, if any? I was a competitive gymnast for 7 years before I started playing volleyball and I don’t play any other sports now.

Coaches Lexi De La Cruz and Carlos Mercado on Lucy Kulka: “Lucinda is our starting senior right side and one of our captains. She has been a great leader for us both on and off the court and has really stepped up this season. She is currently leading our team in both kills and blocks and has been one of our biggest weapons all year. She is also one of the best right sides in the league. More than just what she does statistically, Lucinda is someone her teammates look up to and someone we can always count on in big moments. She works hard, competes every point, and brings a lot of energy to the team.”



(Athletes of the Week are nominated by their coaches.)



Past Athlete of the Week profiles





