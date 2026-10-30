Wellesley Athletes of the Week: Boys’ Cross Country’s Nate Flynn & Daniel Goldberg

Wellesley Athlete of the Week is made possible with sponsorship support from Deland, Gibson Insurance. The family-owned and operated business has carried on this Wellesley tradition for over 30 years.

Nate Flynn





Sport/position: Cross country (captain)

When & how you got involved in cross country: I started running as a freshman because I wanted to hang out with my senior friends.

What you love most about cross country: Long runs on Saturday morning and Linden breakfast after with my friends.

Pre-meet routine: I dont have one. I just run.

Top goal for this season: To run as well as I can at the upcoming BSC and Divs races and to break 16:10.

Thoughts about this year’s team: We have a really great team this year with a lot of great guys. We dont just have a really great depth of runners but also a great group of people working hard and trying to make it fun for everyone else.

An accomplishment that you’re especially proud of: Just getting better and being able to put in some solid work I’m happy with after a lot of injuries and setbacks over the last few years. Being able to be someone who can show up and help the team.

A funny or inspiring story related to your involvement with this team: One time I was on a run in Kansas in the middle of the night, and I got chased by a bobcat and got so scared I pr’ed in the mile.

Interests outside of cross country: I really enjoy backpacking and camping with my friends

What other sports do you participate in, if any? Track indoor and outdoor



Daniel Goldberg





Sport/position: Cross country (captain)

When & how you got involved in cross country: I started running as an extension of soccer in 7th grade. I didn’t join cross country or track team in middle school but choose to switch from soccer my freshman year.

What you love most about cross country: I love being outside with many of my friends and being in nature. It’s also a great way to separate the school day and any after school activities or work I have.

Pre-meet routine: I try to get a good warmup: 1-2 miles of easy jogging and drills that help me get loose and ready to run fast. I don’t really have a song or ritual that I do before.

Top goal for this season: I really want to do well at our conference championships on Halloween. I have been racing against so many other people from the other towns since freshman year and know some of them well. It would be amazing to break into the top 10 or even further.

Thoughts about this year’s team: This team—especially the seniors—is such a close group of people, even outside of running, and it shows in our workouts and in our races. It’s nice to have people who are good friends as well as good athletes.

An accomplishment that you’re especially proud of: Being on varsity since my freshman year is one of my biggest accomplishments. I am very proud of the fact that, since the start of my career, I have had the knowledge and fitness to run with the top guys.

A funny or inspiring story related to your involvement with this team: Workouts in the rain are always fun. There’s not a specific time I remember but anytime it’s pouring and we do a hard workout I always feel even more accomplished than I would on a sunny day.

Interests outside of cross country: Outside of running, I’m big into music. I’m in rice street and wind ensemble and a leader of an a cappella group. I also work at my temple teaching kids music.

What other sports do you play, if any? Indoor and Outdoor Track

Coach Rick Cleary on Nate Flynn & Daniel Goldberg: “These two senior captains have led the Raiders during every race this season while being great leaders at practices and meets. Daniel has improved steadily since being one of the top ninth graders in the Bay State Conference in 2023. Nate was not a part of the varsity picture as a freshman but has improved rapidly in the last two years so that he and Daniel are essentially even. Most recently they finished first and second in Wellesley’s ‘senior day’ home victory against Milton. Earlier in the season they were both in the top 15 of over 160 runners at the Frank Kelley Invitational meet.”



(Athletes of the Week are nominated by their coaches.)



Past Athlete of the Week profiles





