Wellesley business buzz: Maugus Cafe holding grand reopening, readying for dinner service; Pumpkins coming soon; Wellesley Square project meeting on Oct. 14

The latest Wellesley, Mass. business news:



Grand reopening of Maugus Cafe; dinner service coming





Maugus Cafe, a fixture of the Wellesley community for over 90 years, is having its grand reopening on Friday, Oct. 9, following a comprehensive renovation under new ownership.

The popular spot started slow with a soft opening over the summer, but wanted to hold off on doing a full-blow celebration until schools were back in session. That time has arrived.

Doors will officially reopen to the public on Friday, Oct. 9, at 1oam, with a full day of community celebrations, including complimentary coffee and a 50% discount on a specially curated menu. Guests stepping inside will discover a completely redesigned dining room and service area outfitted with brand-new furnishings. In addition, Maugus Cafe is expanding its culinary and beverage offerings including alcohol. Plans to extend operating hours including dinner service on select days are in the works for the coming months.

While Maugus Cafe’s surroundings may look new, the team’s focus remains the same—great food, friendly service, and a place where friends, families and visitors can come together.

Separately, Maugus this week got the Select Board’s blessing for common victualler and all-alcohol license amendments so that the restaurant can introduce dinner service and some special events after 5pm.

Maugus has been operating Monday-Friday from 7am-5pm, and Saturday/Sunday from 7:30am-5pm. The requested change now allows the business to operate from 7am-10pm seven days a week.



The pumpkins are serious business



The pumpkins are coming to Wellesley Hills Congregational Church. Pumpkin Patch time is one of Wellesley’s beloved annual traditions, now in its 23rd year.

DATES: Oct. 9 – 31

TIME: 10am-6pm every day

LOCATION: Wellesley Hills Church, 207 Washington St.



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Public meeting on Wellesley Square Improvement Project: Oct. 14



Members of the public and local businesses are invited to help shape the future of Wellesley Square at a meeting on Oct. 14 at Hunnewell Elementary School, from 6:30-8pm. Town officials welcome input on everything from current conditions to parking concerns to pedestrian safety.

The program will include a brief presentation from town consultants and project stations where participants can share ideas with project team members.

Learn more about the Wellesley Square Improvement Project, which itself has already been improved since it used to be referred to as the Wellesley Square Amenities Design Project.

Funding for construction is anticipated to be requested in 2028.

The meeting on Oct. 14 will be the first of four public meetings on the project.