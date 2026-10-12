Wellesley charity news: Team Lymphoma Warriors raises $66k at Jimmy Fund Walk, readies for ‘Night of Excessive Happiness’ party; Coats for Kids and Families drive is on

The latest Wellesley, Mass. charity news:

Team Lymphoma Warriors raises $66k at Jimmy Fund Walk, readies for ‘Excessive Happiness’ party

Earlier this month 36 members of Team Lymphoma Warriors completed the Jimmy Fund Walk, traveling from eight states to be part of the event and collectively walking more than 300 miles. They raised more than $66k for Dana-Farber, with additional matching gifts still being counted.

Team Captain Meagan Occhialini of Wellesley says “What started for me in 2023 as a way to give back after my dad was treated for lymphoma at Dana-Farber has grown into something I never could have imagined. This year was particularly meaningful after losing both of my parents. To have so many friends, family members, neighbors, and current and former colleagues show up for us was pretty incredible.”

Occhialini says her dad became known during his lymphoma treatment for what he jokingly called his “excessive happiness,” and that attitude has continued to inspire the team.

On Friday, Oct. 16 (8-11pm), Occhialini and her husband Dave are hosting “A Night of Excessive Happiness” at the Italo Club in Wellesley, featuring live music from Wellesley’s own “Grounds for Divorce.” There will be bar bites, dessert and a cash bar, and the casual event is open to the public.

Pay what you can, though a minimum of $25 is suggested, with all proceeds going to a special fund at Dana-Farber to support an annual lymphoma speaker series, championed by Occhialini’s dad’s doctor and now Chief of Lymphoma at Dana-Farber, Dr. Matthew Davids.

Caring Partners’ Coats for Kids and Families drive is on

Caring Partners’ Coats for Kids and Families, a charitable effort that’s been taking place for about 30 years, is collecting gently used coats of all sizes and for all ages from Oct. 5 through Jan. 9. Anton’s Cleaners, which has a location at 277 Linden St., is among the sponsors for this program. There’s a particular need for XL and infant/pre-K sizes. The drive cannot accept coats with rips, tears, broken zippers or permanent stains.

Every donated coat will be professionally cleaned at no charge and distributed through local nonprofits, social service agencies, schools and community organizations to children and adults who need them.

For more information, contact Stephanie Littlefield, Anton’s Cleaners Community Relations, at 978-851-3721 or Stephanie@antons.com. To register your organization to participate or distribute coats, find a collection location, donate financially or learn more, visit antons.com/cfk.

The Swellesley Report has been amplifying the efforts of local non-profits and charitable programs since 2005. Please consider making a tax-deductible donation to support our independent news venture.