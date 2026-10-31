Wellesley Chinese American Network hosting pickleball extravaganza on Nov. 1 at Schofield courts

WECAN (Wellesley Chinese American Network) together with New England Pickleball Together, is organizing and sponsoring their first New England Pickleball Community Friendship Tournament & Family Fun Day.
Event Details:
- Date: Sunday, November 1 (rain date: Saturday, November 7)
- Time: 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM
- Location: Schofield Pickleball Courts and adjacent soccer field, 27 Cedar Street, Wellesley, MA
- Tournament Fee: $10, with free youth competition and free introductory pickleball clinics for adults and children.
The is bringing together players of all skill levels, families, young people, and local businesses for a day of friendly competition, beginner lessons, children’s activities, food, and community fun. New England Pickleball Together grew out of WECAN’s community-building efforts.
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