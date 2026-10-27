Wellesley Country Club hosts MIAA D1 boys golf state championship

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Wellesley Country Club hosted the MIAA D1 boys golf state championship on Monday, Oct. 26 on a picture perfect fall day, and an especially perfect one for Xaverian Brothers High School, which won the team and individual events.

Xaverian outdistanced the next closest team by 11 strokes, and the private Westwood school’s Chris Morrow took the individual title in a three-way playoff—it was the junior’s second straight title. Xaverian played a couple of its matches at Wellesley Country Club during the regular season.

Wellesley High School finished fourth overall, and team members Aaruv Lavu and Teddy Uller were the top Raiders, tying for tenth with 6 over par.

Nearly 100 golfers and 13 schools took part in the tournament.