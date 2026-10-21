Wellesley education roundup—Sprague Fields scoreboard; award-winning Spanish program; Fay School expands

Save the date for Community Forum—scoreboard at Sprague Fields

The Wellesley School Committee has voted to partner with the Department of Public Works to install a scoreboard at the main baseball field on Sprague Fields. Funding for the proposed project is to be provided by the Wellesley High School Diamond Club.

Community members, in particular neighbors of the Sprague Fields, are welcome to join a virtual meeting on October 28 at 5:30pm to ask questions or share their thoughts about the project. Please register by October 27 by using this form; the Zoom link will be available immediately upon registration.

Accolades for Spanish program

Wellesley Public Schools’ K–5 Spanish Program has received national recognition for its excellence in elementary language education. For more than a decade, the WPS elementary Spanish program has provided all elementary students with access to Spanish instruction.

The Melba D. Woodruff Award award will be accepted in November, in San Antonio, by Bárbara Barnett, K-5 Department Head for World Language.

Tickets available for Acatober—Oct. 23 & 24

Come join the Wellesley High School Choral Department on October 23 & 24, at 7pm at Katherine L. Babson Jr. Auditorium, for one of Wellesley’s most popular events—Acatober 2026! This a cappella concert features all the WHS choral ensembles and a cappella groups, plus featured guest and 2026 World ICCA Champions, the Northeastern University Nor’Easters!

Tickets are available at the door but to secure your ticket and seat location, buy your tickets online.

Fay School unveils Primary School building expansion

SPONSORED CONTENT: We recently stopped by Fay School in Southborough to tour the recent expansion of its Primary School building, designed to increase early learning spaces and support the 160 year-old day and boarding school’s long-term financial sustainability.

The expansion started with the success of Fay’s Early Learning Center (ELC), which opened in 2017 for children ages 2.9 to 5. The ELC quickly became an important feeder system, driving strong Kindergarten application numbers as families sought to “stay at Fay” beyond early childhood. With good momentum and a secure financial foundation, the Board of Trustees approved funding for the expansion in May 2024.

The added 9,300 square feet brings early learning and primary classrooms under one roof, creating a seamless transition for young students. Upgrades include a second multi-purpose room, dedicated music and art classrooms, additional bathrooms and storage, a new faculty workroom, and wide hallways designed for small-group collaboration.

Head of School Susanna Waters said the essential goals are “to increase the number of students in the ELC, which supports our long-term enrollment goals, while also providing additional learning spaces for our Primary students.”