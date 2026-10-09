Wellesley Halloween happenings—2026 edition

Wellesley’s many Halloween-time traditions are gearing up (already!), so be sure not to miss a single opportunity to dress up in costume, visit pumpkin patches, enjoy a fall festival, and more. Here’s our roundup of Wellesley Halloween Happenings, which we’ll be updating as activities get our attention.

Don’t see your free or low-cost Halloween-time community event here? Email us at theswellesleyreport.@gmail.com for inclusion.

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The pumpkins are here at Wellesley Hills Congregational Church!

It’s Pumpkin Patch time, one of Wellesley’s beloved annual traditions, now in its 23rd year.

DATES: Oct. 9 – 31

TIME: 10am-6pm every day

LOCATION: Wellesley Hills Church, 207 Washington St.

Halloween-time event at Linden Square

DATE/TIME: Saturday, October 17, 2026, 1pm-3pm

LOCATION: Linden Square

DESCRIPTION: Free pumpkin decorating, face painting, kids’ crafts & activities, trick-or-treating around the property & more. Costumes encouraged.

Acatober—Oct. 23 & 24

You won’t want to miss Acatober, two evenings of singing that will feature all Wellesley High School choirs and a cappella groups, along with special guest groups. Tickets go fast every year for this incredibly popular concert that always reminds us how lucky we are to have such an amazing public school choral program at Wellesley High.

DATES: Friday, Oct. 23 & Saturday, Oct. 24

TIME: 7pm-9pm, both nights

LOCATION: Katherine L Babson, Jr Auditorium at Wellesley High School

TICKET SALES: Available online and at the door

Weston High School’s annual Haunted House

DATE/TIME: Saturday, Oct. 24, 6pm-8pm

LOCATION: Weston High School, 444 Wellesley St., Weston, 02493

DESCRIPTION: Presented by the Class of ’29—all proceeds from ticket sales go to the sophomore class! Admission is $15 per person or $45 per family. Pay at the door with cash or card. The event also includes a children’s area for little ones. Snacks and beverages will be sold.

West Suburban YMCA’s Annual Fall Festival

DATE: Saturday, Oct. 24

TIME: 2pm-4pm

LOCATION: 276 Church Street, Newton

COST: Free and open to the public

DESCRIPTION: Get ready for an afternoon full of autumn excitement at the West Suburban YMCA’s Annual Fall Festival! Pumpkin decorating; baby animals petting zoo; music & games ; giveaways; snacks; and more.

Needham Fall Family Day—Oct. 24

DATE/TIME: Saturday, Oct. 24, 9:30am-5pm

LOCATION: Natick Town Common and Greene’s Field

COST: Mostly free. More info here.

Fun fall-themed planned activities—afternoon concert; Slightly Spooky Storytime; mini-golf; petting zoo; inflatables, and more.

Nomination deadline for Howlin’ Haunted Halloween House Decorating Contest—Oct. 28

Nominate a Haunted House! Nominations must be submitted by October 28. There are two entry categories—”Scariest” and “Judges’ Choice.”

Take a picture of the nominated house and email it to recreation@wellesleyma.gov Don’t forget to include the address of the house!

Awards will be delivered by Rec’s Boo Crew.

Halloween is Saturday, Oct. 31

In Wellesley, kids go treat or treating on… Halloween, which is on Saturday, Oct. 31. Nice to have a year when we don’t have to send them back to school the very next day, sleep deprived and hungover on sugar.

How Wellesley does Halloween

Wellesley is definitely an October 31st trick-or-treating kind of town. Generally speaking, the littlest ones go out in their own neighborhoods at about 6pm.The older kids head out a little bit later, around 6:30. We heckle kids who show up either without a costume or wearing a Patriots jersey and claiming, “I’m dressed up like a football player.” Seriously, big kids, if you’re too cool to put together a real costume, it’s time to let it go. Most residents at 8pm close their doors, blow out the candles in their jack o’ lanterns, and turn off their front porch lights to signal that their house is done with Halloween.This can vary from neighborhood to neighborhood, but not by much. As far as the candy goes, certain houses have a reputation for handing out full-sized bars, and the rabid following that goes with such generosity. We’re not going to spill those sweet secrets here. You’ll have to get out there and find the best pickings for yourself.

Halloween Stroll, Saturday, Oct. 31

DATE: Saturday, Oct. 31

TIME: 11am-1pm

DESCRIPTION: The FREE event will begin at Clock Tower Park, across from Green’s Hardware, in Wellesley Hills. Beginning at 11am, children will be encouraged to trick or treat at the businesses of Wellesley Hills. Please remember to bring your own trick or treat bag! There will be games, music, and other treats in Clock Town Park from 11am-1pm. Bring the whole family!

Our biggest fear…

Here at The Swellesley Report, we’re terrified that you haven’t signed up for all our things. Allow us to treat you to “more than you really need to know about Wellesley, Massachusetts” in the following non-scary ways: