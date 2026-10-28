Wellesley High boys’ soccer looks for strong fan support at Oct. 28 Senior Night game under the lights





Come out and cheer on the Wellesley High School boys’ soccer team on Senior Night this Wednesday at 6pm under the lights at Hunnewell field. A ceremony for seniors will start at 5:15pm.

It’s been a streaky season for the Raiders who lost three straight games in September, but haven’t fallen since Sept. 29. In their last 10 games, the boys have won 5 and tied 5, with the most recent result being a 2-2 tie vs. Framingham on the road on Tuesday, Oct. 27. Among their better games was a 3-3 tie vs. higher ranked Natick.





Tonight’s home match is vs. Brookline, which tied Wellesley 3-3 in early October. The Raiders are looking for a home field advantage—fans are encouraged to don their soccer jerseys—to cheer the team on tonight as it readies for the post-season.

Wellesley is currently ranked 8th in Division 1.

Remember to bring cash for the night game: Adults $7; Kids $5

Please send tips, photos, ideas to theswellesleyreport@gmail.com