Wellesley High girls’ varsity soccer, unbeaten in 12, to celebrate its seniors at Saturday morning home game

Come out and cheer on Wellesley High School girls’ varsity soccer team on Senior Day this Saturday, Oct. 31, at Darcey Field. The ceremony for seniors starts at 10:30am, and the game against Arlington follows at 11am.

The Raiders head into the weekend unbeaten in their last 12 games, including 8 straight wins. Their overall record is 12-1-2, and they currently sit first in the Division 1 power rankings.

The team is solid and skilled across the field. The back line has been hard to break down, reading the plays, anticipating the ball and keeping opponents off the scoreboard in at least 10 games this season. The midfield and offense play a dynamic, fluid game, connecting passes, winning one-on-one battles and always finding chances to shoot. It’s paid off: Wellesley has scored three or more goals in seven games this season.

“Our team has had a game-by-game approach this season,” said Head Coach David Wainright. “Our intent is to stay creative but remain consistent with our standard of play. Heading into the playoffs, we hope to stay healthy and continue to challenge our development.”

The team would love a big home crowd as it gets ready for the post-season. Please come out and show your support for the seniors and the whole team as they work toward the playoffs!