Wellesley High’s Dr. Kevin McDonald honored in Nashville as CMA Music Teacher of Excellence

Wellesley High School Director of Choral Activities Dr. Kevin McDonald may still be pinching himself days after returning from Nashville where he was one of 30 nation-wide honorees at the 10th anniversary celebration of the Country Music Association (CMA) Foundation’s Music Teachers of Excellence (MTOE) program. To say his time in Music City was living the dream is perhaps an understatement.

Joined by his wife Michaela and Wellesley Public Schools Director of Performing Arts Lauren Saracino, Kevin took part in a two-day whirlwind honoring extraordinary music educators who shape the lives of young people every day.

So 30 music teachers walk into Nashville…

Guess what a bunch of music-makers do when you put them in a room together? Yup, they make music.

The honorees kicked off a workshop session by performing “Forever Country”, an iconic medley featuring the music of John Denver, Willie Nelson, and Dolly Parton. Wellesley families may recall that earlier this school year, the WHS Keynote Singers and Rice Street Singers performed this piece in August at the Wellesley Public Schools Opening Kickoff for faculty.

Beyond harmony, the summit delivered professional development. A full roster of workshops and roundtables challenged teachers to return home invigorated with fresh strategies. Sessions covered cutting-edge topics including integrating hip-hop into curricula; understanding and lightening the emotional loads students carry into classrooms; navigating music teacher burnout; integrating AI and emerging technologies into music education; and more.

Staying at Dolly’s house, and a gala evening at The Pinnacle

During their stay in Nashville, honorees stayed at the brand-new Dolly SongTeller Hotel, becoming among the very first guests to set foot inside. Each floor featured historic dresses and recordings of Dolly Parton, complete with vibrant spaces for live music. The tribute was especially touching following the icon’s passing in August.

The main event culminated in a formal awards gala at The Pinnacle, Nashville’s newest cutting-edge venue. The CMA spared no detail, greeting honorees with their names emblazoned on the exterior signage.

Kevin found himself seated at what he called “the best table in the house,” along with Michelle Kirk (Executive Director of the CMA Foundation), country artist Justin Adams, television/film producer Robert Deaton (known for the CMA Awards, Billboard Awards, and Monday Night Football), and Broadway vocalist Carrie Manolakos.

The evening featured amazing performances by Marcus King, Sierra Hull, Tucker Wetmore, and the Preservation Hall Jazz Band, but the emotional peak came when a video message recorded by Dolly Parton specifically for the honorees was broadcast across the hall. In the video, Dolly spoke about the vital work teachers do in guiding the next generation and encouraged them to “continue making music together.” Following her message, Grammy award winner Zac Brown performed “Butterfly”, a song Dolly and the Zac Brown Band recorded in 2025. During the performance, Dolly’s recorded vocals were layered in with Zac’s live singing, leaving not a dry eye in the house.

Bringing the perks back to Wellesley

The CMA MTOE honor comes with benefits for local students. The award includes a $2,500 grant to Wellesley Public Schools, which D-Mac, as he is know around school, will use to fund an educational collaboration and performance featuring Five O’Clock Shadow, a Boston-based professional a cappella group.

The funding will support interactive workshops open to all WHS choral classes, culminating in a joint evening performance where student a cappella groups will share the stage with the professional group.

For Kevin, now in his 23rd year at WHS, the award isn’t about just one person. “I constantly teach my students that there are no individual achievements or accomplishments in our work,” he said. “While there may be some individual recognitions and opportunities along the way, they are a product of the work we do together.”

He added: “Music education is my superpower to positively impact and affect the world around me. In a world that’s saturated with technology, social media, and artificial intelligence, it is through music that I can teach students to be real, present, and genuine. Music education isn’t a profession for me—it’s my calling.”

New adventures (and no, he’s not leaving Wellesley!)

Kevin, blessed with endless energy, has a lot on his plate. In addition to his full-time gig at WHS, he serves as Music Director for Wellesley Village Church, and conducts the Chorus of Tenors and Basses for the Handel and Haydn Society Youth Choruses. Lately, he’s also stepped into higher academia, joining the faculty at Boston University College of Music as Lecturer in Music and Conductor of the University Chorus Tenors and Basses.

Before any rumors start circulating, Dr. McDonald wants to reassure the community, “Let me state that I am NOT leaving Wellesley High School, Wellesley Village Church, or my Handel + Haydn Youth Choruses positions!”

Having seen his son Connor graduate from Wellesley Public Schools (now a second-year graduate student at Texas A&M), Kevin remains deeply rooted in the Wellesley community.

But Kevin’s experience further afield in Nashville will remain forever in his heart. “The CMA Foundation treated each and every honoree with extreme love, generosity, and care. I could not be more grateful.”

Don’t miss Acatober 2026

Catch the WHS Choral Department in action at Acatober 2026 on October 23 and 24! This annual fall a cappella showcase features all WHS choral ensembles, student a cappella groups, and guest artists—the 2026 ICCA Champions, the Northeastern University Nor’Easters (featuring WHS alumnus Leo Harmon). Tickets are on sale now.