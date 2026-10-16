Wellesley Hills Congregational Church, Pumpkins Patch time (and a sneak peek at a new garden)

The visual glory of the annual Wellesley Hills Congregational Church Pumpkin Patch has returned for everyone’s 2026 Halloween-time and autumnal decor needs.

The array of pumpkins and gourds is like a dazzling work of art, but the components of this temporary installation are all for sale.

The patch, offers pumpkins at a range of prices and is is open at 207 Washington St., 10am-6pm every day through Oct. 31.

Pumpkin Patch sales proceeds are split between an outside charitable organization and our Youth Fellowship to help fund their annual service trip.

Sneak peek—new contemplative garden at Hills

As I was enjoying the splendor of the Patch, parishioner and Patch volunteer Steve Hansen said, “Psst. Want to see the new garden?” Um, yes please. A work in progress, a new contemplative garden is getting its final touches by Mainstay Landscape. Tucked behind the east side of the church in a pocket area that was crying out for a breath of life, the garden will be open in a couple of weeks for the public’s enjoyment.

If you do visit the garden later this month, you may as well make it a Wellesley Hills two-garden tour. Clock Tower Park, maintained in partnership with the Town of Wellesley and the Wellesley Hills Garden Club, is looking lovely. Don’t miss the labyrinth.

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