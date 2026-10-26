Wellesley Kiwanis Club need YOUR help to solve “Murder at the Century Club”

The Wellesley Kiwanis Club invites you to help them celebrate 100 years of service the old-fashioned way—by solving a murder.

The year is 1928. The jazz is hot, the guests are glamorous, and the future seems bright. But before the evening is through, a shocking crime will bring the celebration to a halt.

Join fellow sleuths, suspects, and socialites for an unforgettable evening of mystery, intrigue, laughter, and community, as the Kiwanis commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Wellesley Kiwanis Club.

DATE/TIME: Nov. 5, 2026, 6pm-9pm

LOCATION: Alta Strada restaurant, 92 Central St., Wellesley

DRESS CODE: Dress to impress. Flapper dresses, pearls, feathered headpieces, pinstripe suits, fedoras, bow ties, and jazz-era glamour is encouraged.

CAN YOU SOLVE THE CRIME? Gather clues, interrogate suspects, and uncover the culprit before the night is over. Work with your table to crack the case while you enjoy food, conversation, and a lively story unfolding around you.

USE QR CODE by Nov. 1 for tickets —$125 for a “sleuth” ticket (other ticket levels available) covers dinner and the event. Cash bar available.