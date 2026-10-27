Wellesley MA police log: September and October, 2026 arrests

The latest Wellesley, Mass. arrests:

On September 12, 2026 at 2:50 p.m. Officer Poisson was on patrol on Washington Street when he observed a Jeep traveling westbound in front of his vehicle. He conducted a random query of the vehicle’s information which showed that the registration plates belonged on Toyota and it was revoked. He stopped the vehicle and spoke with the operator, and requested his license and registration. The operator provided Officer Poisson with a MA ID and indicated he had recently purchased the vehicle and was working on acquiring the proper registration. A query of his information showed that his license was suspended. He was taken into custody, transported to the station, booked in the usual manner, afforded all rights and later released on bail.

On Thursday, September 24, 2026, at 12:53 p.m. Officer Misho was conducting traffic enforcement on Worcester Street when he observed a Ford pick up truck without a registration plate. He stopped the vehicle on Worcester Street near Audubon Road and spoke with the operator, and requested his license and registration. The operator indicated that the vehicle had a temporary RI registration which must have gotten lost. He indicated his license was suspended. A query of his information confirmed his license was suspended and that the temporary RI registration was not valid. He was taken into custody, transported to the station, booked in the usual manner, afforded all rights and transported to Dedham District Court.

On September 26, 2026, at 2:57 a.m. Officer Lopez responded to a call for a report of an erratic operator who was unable to maintain their lane of travel and had an irregular pattern of acceleration and deceleration. The vehicle was located and stopped on Worcester Street near Dearborn. The operator’s eyes appeared bloodshot, and Officer Lopez could detect an odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from his person. He was afforded the opportunity to take some reasonable tests of balance and coordination and was unable to successfully complete those tests. He was taken into custody, transported to the station, booked in the usual manner, afforded all rights and later released on personal recognizance.

On October 14, 2026 at 7:20 a.m. Officer Sullivan was dispatched to a business on Washington Street for a report of a male party who was trespassing. Upon arrival Officer Sullivan recognized the man, who is currently unhoused and frequently sleeps in business entryways overnight. He was taken into custody, transported to the station, booked in the usual manner, afforded all rights and later transported to Dedham District Court.