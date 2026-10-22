The Swellesley Report

Since 2005: More than you really want to know about Wellesley, Mass.

Real Estate

Wellesley MA residential property sales for Sept. 9-24, 2026

by

Buyer/sSeller/sProperty addressDate of saleSale price
Zou, QingYoon, Taesung9 Bellevue Rd09/14/2026$6,000,000
Mcbridge Jr, John & Alexander, KathrynBrusa Construction Corp40 Radcliffe Rd09/18/2026$5,300,000
Fisher, Marshall & Fisher, GeraldineHowlett, W P Reed & Howlett, Sally J580 Washington St Lot W30409/11/2026$3,315,000
Stephan, Luke W & Stephan, Stephanie28 Parker Road LLC28 Parker Rd09/15/2026$3,265,000
Parekh, Vishal M & Parekh, Laura38 Parker Road LLC38 Parker Rd09/17/2026$3,075,000
Corcoran, Stephen T & Corcoran, NancyHutchinson, William M & Hutchinson, Louise S580 Washington St Lot 10409/25/2026$2,950,000
Sibex LLCDlw Int & Murray Jr, John B T148 Weston Rd Lot 30409/15/2026$2,450,000
42 Temple Rd LLCSimon, Alan & Simon, Diana42 Temple Rd09/24/2026$2,040,000
17 Midland LLCWellesley College17 Midland Rd09/24/2026$1,850,000
Nadherny, Taylor & Nadherny, JillianLundie, Bruce G & Lundie, Maura C8 Avon Rd09/18/2026$1,615,000
Adams, Cheryl AAdams 3rd Thomas A Est & Adams, John H7 Grantland Rd09/14/2026$1,505,000
Mahoney, Scott & Mahoney, CassandraSola, Francis M & Pantelides, Anastasia20 Hill Top Rd09/17/2026$1,485,000
Woodside South LLCMarden-Standish Rt & Marden Jr, Keith A67 Standish Rd09/14/2026$1,425,000
Seidel 3rd, Ronald D & Seidel, Patricia LWendy J Keeman Ft & Baker, Michael T98 Kingsbury St09/09/2026$950,000
Jen, Norman P & Jen, TobeyJane F Gilmore Ret & Gilmore, Jane F21 Westerly St Lot 109/21/2026$839,000

The attached report is republished with permission from The Warren Group LLC.

Reader contributions help The Swellesley Report license this data.

Note: All of the information shown in this post is also publicly accessible via the Norfolk County Registry of Deeds.

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