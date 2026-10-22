Wellesley MA residential property sales for Sept. 9-24, 2026

|Buyer/s
|Seller/s
|Property address
|Date of sale
|Sale price
|Zou, Qing
|Yoon, Taesung
|9 Bellevue Rd
|09/14/2026
|$6,000,000
|Mcbridge Jr, John & Alexander, Kathryn
|Brusa Construction Corp
|40 Radcliffe Rd
|09/18/2026
|$5,300,000
|Fisher, Marshall & Fisher, Geraldine
|Howlett, W P Reed & Howlett, Sally J
|580 Washington St Lot W304
|09/11/2026
|$3,315,000
|Stephan, Luke W & Stephan, Stephanie
|28 Parker Road LLC
|28 Parker Rd
|09/15/2026
|$3,265,000
|Parekh, Vishal M & Parekh, Laura
|38 Parker Road LLC
|38 Parker Rd
|09/17/2026
|$3,075,000
|Corcoran, Stephen T & Corcoran, Nancy
|Hutchinson, William M & Hutchinson, Louise S
|580 Washington St Lot 104
|09/25/2026
|$2,950,000
|Sibex LLC
|Dlw Int & Murray Jr, John B T
|148 Weston Rd Lot 304
|09/15/2026
|$2,450,000
|42 Temple Rd LLC
|Simon, Alan & Simon, Diana
|42 Temple Rd
|09/24/2026
|$2,040,000
|17 Midland LLC
|Wellesley College
|17 Midland Rd
|09/24/2026
|$1,850,000
|Nadherny, Taylor & Nadherny, Jillian
|Lundie, Bruce G & Lundie, Maura C
|8 Avon Rd
|09/18/2026
|$1,615,000
|Adams, Cheryl A
|Adams 3rd Thomas A Est & Adams, John H
|7 Grantland Rd
|09/14/2026
|$1,505,000
|Mahoney, Scott & Mahoney, Cassandra
|Sola, Francis M & Pantelides, Anastasia
|20 Hill Top Rd
|09/17/2026
|$1,485,000
|Woodside South LLC
|Marden-Standish Rt & Marden Jr, Keith A
|67 Standish Rd
|09/14/2026
|$1,425,000
|Seidel 3rd, Ronald D & Seidel, Patricia L
|Wendy J Keeman Ft & Baker, Michael T
|98 Kingsbury St
|09/09/2026
|$950,000
|Jen, Norman P & Jen, Tobey
|Jane F Gilmore Ret & Gilmore, Jane F
|21 Westerly St Lot 1
|09/21/2026
|$839,000
The attached report is republished with permission from The Warren Group LLC.
Reader contributions help The Swellesley Report license this data.
Note: All of the information shown in this post is also publicly accessible via the Norfolk County Registry of Deeds.