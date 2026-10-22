Wellesley MA residential property sales for Sept. 9-24, 2026

Buyer/s Seller/s Property address Date of sale Sale price Zou, Qing Yoon, Taesung 9 Bellevue Rd 09/14/2026 $6,000,000 Mcbridge Jr, John & Alexander, Kathryn Brusa Construction Corp 40 Radcliffe Rd 09/18/2026 $5,300,000 Fisher, Marshall & Fisher, Geraldine Howlett, W P Reed & Howlett, Sally J 580 Washington St Lot W304 09/11/2026 $3,315,000 Stephan, Luke W & Stephan, Stephanie 28 Parker Road LLC 28 Parker Rd 09/15/2026 $3,265,000 Parekh, Vishal M & Parekh, Laura 38 Parker Road LLC 38 Parker Rd 09/17/2026 $3,075,000 Corcoran, Stephen T & Corcoran, Nancy Hutchinson, William M & Hutchinson, Louise S 580 Washington St Lot 104 09/25/2026 $2,950,000 Sibex LLC Dlw Int & Murray Jr, John B T 148 Weston Rd Lot 304 09/15/2026 $2,450,000 42 Temple Rd LLC Simon, Alan & Simon, Diana 42 Temple Rd 09/24/2026 $2,040,000 17 Midland LLC Wellesley College 17 Midland Rd 09/24/2026 $1,850,000 Nadherny, Taylor & Nadherny, Jillian Lundie, Bruce G & Lundie, Maura C 8 Avon Rd 09/18/2026 $1,615,000 Adams, Cheryl A Adams 3rd Thomas A Est & Adams, John H 7 Grantland Rd 09/14/2026 $1,505,000 Mahoney, Scott & Mahoney, Cassandra Sola, Francis M & Pantelides, Anastasia 20 Hill Top Rd 09/17/2026 $1,485,000 Woodside South LLC Marden-Standish Rt & Marden Jr, Keith A 67 Standish Rd 09/14/2026 $1,425,000 Seidel 3rd, Ronald D & Seidel, Patricia L Wendy J Keeman Ft & Baker, Michael T 98 Kingsbury St 09/09/2026 $950,000 Jen, Norman P & Jen, Tobey Jane F Gilmore Ret & Gilmore, Jane F 21 Westerly St Lot 1 09/21/2026 $839,000

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