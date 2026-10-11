Wellesley MA town government meetings for week of Oct. 12; AC at Advisory & other Town Meeting prep; Condos at ZBA

A sampling of Wellesley, Mass., meetings and agenda items for the week of Oct. 12, 2026:

Board of Health (Oct. 13, 9am, online)

Chair Report: Budget Discussion; Director Report: Opioid Abatement Fund and Restaurant Update; Nurse Supervisor Report

Select Board (Oct. 13, 6:30pm, online)

Discuss and Vote FY28 Budget Guideline Discussions; Special Town Meeting Preparation • Discuss and Vote Article 7, Town Bylaw Amendments to Article 2, 2A, and 3;

Executive Session (not open to public) • M.G.L. c. 30A, § 21(a)(3), to conduct strategy with respect to negotiation with the Wellesley Patrol Officers Association, Wellesley Superior Officers Association, Dispatch Union, IAFF Local 1795 (Firefighters), Wellesley Free Library Staff Association, and Wellesley Free Library Supervisors Association.

Board of Library Trustees (Oct. 13, 7:15pm, Wellesley Free Library main branch)

Overview of Staffing, Programs, Projects, Buildings and Issues; Grand Opening of Hills, Recap; All Board, Recap; FY28 Capital Request Draft; FY28 Budget Prep and Timeline; FY28 Annual Action Plan Draft; Annual Report to Town

Advisory Committee (Oct. 14, 6:30pm, Town Hall)

Special Town Meeting Article 15 – Citizen Petition • Accelerated School A/C project SUBJECT TO CHANGE; Discussion – Article 14 (all motions) and Article 15 (all motions); Discuss and Vote STM Warrant Motions* • Article 14, Motion 1 – School Air Conditioning Design Funding • Article 14, Motion 2 – School Air Conditioning Design Funding for acceleration at Bates and Fiske • Article 15, Motion 1 – Citizen Petition – Accelerate School Air Conditioning at Bates and Fiske – SUBJECT TO CHANGE • Article 15, Motion 2 – Citizen Petition – early procurement for Schofield– SUBJECT TO CHANGE • Article 15, Motion 3 – Report to 2027 ATM or to any Special Town Meeting before it regarding school air conditioning- SUBJECT TO CHANGE • Article 16 – Citizen Petition – Wight Pond – preparation for acquisition • Article 2, Motion 1 – Consent Agenda • Article 3, Motion 1 – Amend Salary Plan ○ (Discuss Article 8, as needed) • Article 7 – Amend Town Bylaws – Article 2, Article 2A and Article 3

Council on Aging Board (Oct. 15, 4pm, Tolles Parsons Center)

CHAIR’S REPORT  Lunch at the COA  Wellesley Civil Discourse Initiative  Updates from the Board Retreat; Hybrid Meeting Compatibility Update – Tim Fulham; DIRECTOR’S REPORT Gift Acceptance (Vote); Budget / Finance • Monthly Budget update • Quarterly update on Personnel Services; Operations • Assistant Director vacancy update • Volunteer Driver Program research • Massachusetts Councils on Aging Conference; Programming & Community Partnerships • September/October Program Highlights • October 8 Citizens Leadership Academy COA session recap • Wellesley High School student and alumni photography and oral history project; Policy / Board Work • Art Policy Working Group Update • Seasonal Lights Display

Zoning Board of Appeals (Oct. 15, 7:30pm, online)

ZBA 2026-53 Dean Behrend 592 Washington Street (condo project)– continued from September 24, 2026