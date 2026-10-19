Wellesley MA town government meetings for week of Oct. 19, 2026: 888 Worcester St.’s future; More on school AC; Fire chief to speak; Public housing security

A sampling of Wellesley, Mass., meetings and agenda items for the week of Oct. 19, 2026:

Planning Board (Oct. 19, 6:30pm, online)

Large House Reviews; Discussion on 888 Worcester Street (planned future senior living complex offering independent living, assisted living, and memory care)

Recreation Commission (Oct. 20, 6pm, online)

Morses Pond Project update; FY28 Budget Guidelines; Annual Report

School Committee (Oct. 20, 6:30pm, online)

Discussion/Vote: District Goals; Discussion: PreK-5 SIPs; Discussion/Vote: FY’27 Adjusted Budget; Discussion/Vote: FY’27 Grant Approvals; Discussion: FY’28 Budget Guidelines; Discussion: Special Town Meeting Air Conditioning Warrant Articles 14 and 15; Discussion: CapCom: A/C Construction PPF, Future Projects

Select Board (Oct. 20, 6:30pm, town hall & online)

Discuss and Vote Liliko Take Out Common Victualler License at 268 Washington Street; Discuss and Vote Affordable Rents at Wellesley Place, 978 Worcester Street; Fire Chief’s Responses to Citizen Correspondence; Special Town Meeting Preparation

Executive Session (not open to public) • M.G.L. c. 30A, § 21(a)(3), to conduct strategy with respect to negotiation with the Wellesley Superior Officers Association, Dispatch Union, AFSME Council 93, Local 49 (Custodian Union) • M.G.L. c. 30A, § 21(a)(7), to comply with, or act under the authority of, G.L. c. 30A, § 22(f) and (g), to review and consider release of executive session minutes from September 25, 2025, October 16, 2025, October 28, 2025, November 25, 2025, December 11, 2025, January 6, 2026, January 27, 2026, February 24, 2025, March 10, 2026, March 24, 2026, April 7, 2026 (A and B), April 14, 2026(A and B), April 27, 2026, May 5, 2026(A and B), June 2, 2026 (A and B), June 8, 2026 (A and B)

Board of Public Works (Oct. 20, 6:30pm, online)

Vote to Award Contract #27C-430-1787 Phillips Park Playground Installation and Site Work; Project Update: Weston Road, Playground Construction, Team Room, RDF Administration Building, RDF Baler, Survey, Wellesley Square, Wellesley Ave Sidewalk; Drought Status Update & Water Conservation; Fall Town Meeting Discussion of DPW Related Warrant Items; FY28 DPW Omnibus Budget – Version 2; DPW Monthly Report for September 2026; FY26 Year End Enterprise Fund Financials

Advisory Committee (Oct. 21, 6:30pm, town hall & online)

Discuss and Vote STM Warrant Motions • Article 3, Motion 1 – Amend Salary Plan ○ (Discuss Article 8, as needed) • Article 16 – Citizen Petition – Wight Pond – preparation for acquisition

Community Preservation Committee (Oct. 21, 7:30pm, online)

Presentation and discussion regarding the Wellesley Housing Authority application for its Comprehensive Security Upgrade project; Review and discussion regarding CPC’s current financial plan; Discussion and updates of possible future or pending proposed projects from: Historical Commission, Housing Authority, Affordable Housing – Town initiatives, Natural Resources Commission, Planning Board, Recreation Commission, North 40, Requests by non-municipal governmental persons.

Permanent Building Committee (Oct. 22, 7:30pm, online)

Agenda to come