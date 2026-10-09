Wellesley Neighbors takes it on the road to Heritage Museums & Gardens

To the editor:

Wellesley Neighbors members hit the road on September 24th for a wonderful day in Sandwich, Massachusetts, with a visit to Heritage Museums & Gardens followed by lunch at the historic Daniel Webster Inn.

From the moment we boarded the comfortable coach bus in Wellesley, it was a relaxing outing. (A special shout out to Lieutenant Mike Lemenager of the Wellesley Police Department for permitting members to park for free for the day in one of the town’s lots.) At Heritage, members had time to explore the beautiful grounds and gardens, wander through the museum’s fascinating exhibits (especially the spectacular antique car collection), and simply enjoy being together in one of Cape Cod’s most beautiful settings. Afterward, we gathered for lunch at the Daniel Webster Inn before settling back onto the bus for the ride home (tired, but well fed).

Trips like this one are an important part of Wellesley Neighbors. They give our members a chance to experience places that can be challenging to visit independently, while taking care of one of the biggest obstacles to a day trip: the driving! Instead of worrying about traffic, directions, parking, or a long drive home, everyone could relax and enjoy the day together.

A Very Special Thank You to the Wellesley Hills Junior Women’s Club! We are enormously grateful to the Wellesley Hills Junior Women’s Club whose generous grant funded our bus transportation for this trip. Their support made it possible for us to offer a comfortable, accessible group trip to the Cape without passing the substantial cost of chartering a bus on to our members. That matters. For older adults, transportation can be the difference between wanting to participate and actually being able to go. Without their support, this trip would never have happened.

We recognize the Wellesley Hills Junior Women’s Club’s long tradition of supporting organizations and programs that strengthen our community, and we are delighted and honored that Wellesley Neighbors was among last year’s grant recipients. Thank you for helping us get out, explore, have lunch together, and come home with some wonderful new memories!

Joan Minklei

Executive Director, Wellesley Neighbors