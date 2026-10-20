Wellesley school air conditioning discussions continue ahead of Special Town Meeting

The Wellesley School Committee on its Tuesday, Oct. 20 meeting agenda has discussions planned regarding two Special Town Meeting articles about school air conditioning as well as about an AC construction project proposal form for the town-wide Capital Planning Committee. Efforts to get AC installed have picked up steam in recent years to deliver safer schools and better learning/teaching environments for students and staff across all schools in town.

With Special Town Meeting set to begin on Nov. 9 at Wellesley High School, the School Committee and school department have been busy presenting their plans under Article 14, which includes two motions. Under Motion 1, the School Committee seeks a Town Meeting appropriation of $1.42m from free cash for AC design funds at Bates, Fiske, and Schofield Elementary Schools, as well as at the Middle School, and under Motion 2, seeks an additional $170,200 to speed up the Bates and Fiske projects (if Motion 1 passes).

Simultaneously, a team of citizens that includes a Town Meeting member, a pediatrician and a construction professional has been sharing updates on its Article 15, which has three motions under it. The focus here is getting appropriations for construction funds sooner than later, to try to help ensure that AC units are installed at Bates and Fiske for the 2027-2028 school year, and that units are installed at Schofield for the following schools year, taking into consideration that the Schofield building presents more installation challenges. The proponents said their article aims to build on the School Committee’s article by securing funding needed to make the AC projects go forward. They have repeatedly cited that the need for air conditioning has been in discussions for at least eight years.

The town’s appointed Advisory Committee, which vets articles and motions ahead of town meetings and makes recommendations, heard an update on the citizen petition near the start of its Oct. 14 session, and voted on its recommendations (see Wellesley Media recording—be forewarned that presentations/discussions on Articles 14 and 15 last about three hours in total). Included in the update by lead citizen petition proponent Kelly Norris was assorted information from earlier town engineering studies that she said typically isn’t made available until the schematic design phase of a project. Among other points made during the update was a suggestion that if construction funds were made available earlier than later, some work could be done at Schofield next year to make the rollout for 2028 easier.

Advisory voted favorable action on both motions under Article 14, by counts of 13-1 and 10-4. Regarding Article 15, the citizen petition, Advisory voted 6-8 on Motion 1 (seeking $4.4m in funding for Bates and Fiske construction) and 7-8 on Motion 2 (seeking $3.4m in funding for Schofield construction). Advisory Chair Mark Benjamin termed the vote on Motion 2 as a split one. Advisory voted favorable action by a 9-5 tally on Motion 3, which basically looks for a commitment from the Select Board, School Committee and Permanent Building Committee to move as fast as practical to get AC installed at Bates, Fiske, Schofield, and the Middle School, and share an update at Annual Town Meeting or sooner on where things stand.

As the close votes on the Article 15 motions suggest, Advisory members had a wide range of thoughts on these motions, with some in favor of getting long overdue projects done as soon as possible and others weighing the AC projects vs. other town projects (to be clear, all members acknowledged the importance of getting AC into all the schools, and expressed thanks to those who have made the issue more prominent in town). Members were given a few minutes each to share their thoughts on all of the motions before further deliberations and voting took place.

Rani Elwy was among the Advisory members most adamant about supporting all of the motions across the two articles. During her initial comments, Elwy cited data from Wellesley Public Schools nursing reports showing schools without AC experienced a significant increase in illness visits during a hot stretch this past June. “Most of us in Wellesley do not know what it is like to function day in and day out without air conditioning,” she said. “Yet we have gotten to a point in our society where we have allowed three elementary schools and one middle school, students between the ages of 5 and 14 on average and our dedicated teachers and staff to have to face this reality many days each year…” She added her support for ensuring that the Schofield AC project’s funding not come from a town-wide vote on a debt exclusion when Bates and Fiske funding would come from more immediate free cash.

Daniel Weinger was in favor of all the motions, and said “this is as good of a use of free cash as I can think of.” He expressed confidence in the town’s Facilities & Maintenance Department to do its best to get AC units installed based on whatever decision Town Meeting makes. He also addressed an Oct. 9 memo from the FMD’s director to Wellesley’s executive director that raised various concerns about the approach to AC project funding advocated for in the citizen petition. “FMD claims that the request breaks with town precedent by skipping the two-step process of authorizing design, then authorizing construction funding. My response: So what? If we always did things like we did in the past, we’d never improve or make progress…” (The Select Board at its Oct. 13 meeting—about an hour and 40 minutes into Wellesley Media’s recording—discussed questions it would like McDonough to address in expanding on his memo.)

Member Erin Brummer raised concerns about installing wall AC units, which she said would have ventilation shortcomings, and cited possible fiscal and technical issues that could arise from accelerating the projects. Jay Bock said he agrees with the School Committee chair that the AC projects are a strategic priority but not an emergency, and repeatedly asked whether the town should go all in on funding the projects under the motions even though it could do this.

Advisory’s Mariana Vinacur supported Article 14 Motion 1, but said she didn’t believe further accelerating the project timelines was feasible for a public sector project given the number of checks and reviews that would need to be bypassed. “These steps are not simply bureaucratic hurdles,” she said. “They help ensure that we make sound decisions and are responsible stewards of taxpayer dollars.” She added that the town shouldn’t treat any period before ACs can be installed as just “a waiting period,” and continue to look for interim measures to address cooling needs (others also called for such interim measures to be explored and implemented).

Even those not in support of the first couple of Article 15 motions applauded the citizen petition backers for inspiring the School Committee to bring forward its second motion for acceleration.

Woven into much of the commentary were concerns about how to balance use of free cash (remaining operational funds from the previous fiscal year that are available for appropriation) vs. debt exclusions (temporary tax increases) or other funding mechanisms. Doug Wilkins downplayed concerns about tying up free cash, noting that unused free cash could be reassigned later on. Advisory Chair Benjamin ticked off a list of outstanding questions related to this, and member Penny Rossano said she’d like to hear more from town leadership on funding options

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