Wellesley School Facilities Task Force member applications due Oct. 18

Just as the town has formed a Capital Planning Committee to plot out big projects going forward, the Wellesley School Committee is assembling a separate but related School Facilities Task Force to help prioritize educational capital projects.

Addressing pre-school needs, figuring out what to do with the former Upham Elementary School, and looking ahead to the eventual replacement of Wellesley Middle School are among the issues that the task force will tackle.

School Committee and other elected officials, as well as town staff, will be on the task force. The School Committee is also looking for up to three community members, including at least two WPS parents or caregivers, and at least one person with a background in architecture, construction, or engineering. If interested, fill out this application close at 10 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 18.

Meetings begin in November and are scheduled to run through the end of next year.