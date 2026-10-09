Wellesley Service League Men’s Group Speaker Series to welcome Social Entrepreneur

EVENT: Wellesley Service League Men’s Group Speaker Series

SPEAKER: Paul Derrickson, Social Entrepreneur

TOPIC: Healthy Brain Plan

DATE/TIME: Tuesday, Oct 13, 2pm

LOCATION: Wellesley Friendly Aid, 219 Washington St., Wellesley

SPONSOR: Wellesley Service League

DESCRIPTION: Paul Derrickson is a social entrepreneur who has founded several companies focused on supporting healthy living, healthy aging, and brain health. Paul’s latest venture, HealthyBrainPlan.com, translates the most current brain health research into structured lifestyle interventions that help individuals boost cognitive performance today, such as focus, memory and mood, while reducing the risk of future dementia.

Paul volunteers with the Alzheimer’s Association, where he provides community education on brain health and dementia prevention strategies.

Paul holds a B.A. from Boston College and an MBA from Babson College. Outside of work, Paul enjoys skiing, hiking, meditation, and foraging wild mushrooms, often transforming his finds into delicious, home-cooked meals.

Senior Men from Wellesley and surrounding communities are invited for refreshments and conversation. Guests welcome.

Please email Julie Barron or Jennifer Scheer Lieberman for more information juliefbarron@gmail.com or scheerdecor@comcast.net