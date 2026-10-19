Wellesley Spelling Bee set for Nov. 18; Teams & sponsors sought

The Wellesley Education Foundation’s annual Spelling Bee is set for Nov. 18 at 7pm in the Wellesley High School cafeteria. The organization is seeking teams ($500 for 3 spellers) and sponsors (enter or back a team) to make this 37th annual event another success.

The event, Wellesley Education Foundation’s biggest of the year, raises money to support enrichment programs for the Wellesley Public Schools.

Regardless of whether you are on a spelling team, you’re welcome to attend the event and cheer on participants.

The team names are fun, the costumes (including little bees) are fun, and the big gong is especially fun.

Three Wellesley Middle School teachers, the Spell-tics, won in 2025, with the word “ailurophile” setting this team apart from the other 38.

This story has not been spell checked.

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