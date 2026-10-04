Wellesley town government meetings for week of Oct. 5, 2026: MCAS presentation; Special Town Meeting prep;

A sampling of Wellesley, Mass., meetings and agenda items for the week of Oct. 5, 2026:

Planning Board (Oct. 5, 6:30pm, online)

Large House Reviews; Zoning Board cases; director and chair reports

Trails Committee (Oct. 5, 7pm, Warren Building, 90 Washington)

Agenda to come

School Committee (Oct. 6, 6:30pm, online)

Executive Session (not public): Under G.C. c.30A, §21(A), exemption #3 – Strategy with respect to collective bargaining or litigation; Action/Discussion Items Discussion: MCAS and Attendance Data Presentation; Discussion/Vote: STM Warrant Articles; Discussion: FY’27 Adjusted Budget (Recast Budget) Presentation; Discussion: FY’28 Budget Priorities; Discussion/Vote: District Goals; Discussion/Vote: Facilities Task Force School Committee Membership

Select Board (Oct. 6, 6:30pm, town hall & online)

Maugus restaurant seeks change of hours permission; Public Hearing to Approve Verizon Cable Television License Renewal; FY28 Budget Guideline Discussions (cost of living adjustment recommendations from HR Board); Special Town Meeting Preparation • Discuss and Vote Article 5, Capital Stabilization Fund and associated policies • Discuss and Vote Article 7, Town Bylaw Amendments to Article 2, 2A, and 3 • Discuss Free Cash Appropriation Requests;

Executive Session (not public) • M.G.L. c. 30A, § 21(a)(3), to conduct strategy with respect to potential litigation regarding 40 Oakland Street • M.G.L. c. 30A, § 21(a)(3), to conduct strategy with respect to negotiation with the Wellesley Superior Officers Association and Dispatch Union

Advisory Committee (Oct. 7, 6:30pm, town hall)

Public hearing on Special Town Meeting warrant; Special Town Meeting Article 5 – Select Board • Capital Stabilization Fund; Special Town Meeting Article 12 – Advisory • 11.8 TBL amendment; Discuss and Vote STM Warrant Motions • Article 4, Motion 1 and Motion 2 – FY27 Supplemental requests • Article 6 – Rescind or Transfer Debt • Article 7 – Amend TBL – Article 2 • Article 10 – Fund LED light project at the Wellesley Free Library • Article 11 – Comprehensive Plan

Permanent Building Committee ((Oct. 8, 7:30pm)

Agenda to come