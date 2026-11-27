To the editor:

As a resident of Wellesley, I urge our Legislators in conference to take up action on the Consumer Data Privacy Act. As Legislators are well aware it is the practice for large corporations and other Processors, to place trackers on virtually all online activity (or purchase that information from Controllers) often without our knowledge or meaningful consent. Thankfully, this legislation would prohibit the sale of location data and significantly restrict the collection and sale of other sensitive personal information.

Shortly before the House voted in June at a house in Wellesley, I personally asked AG Andrea Campbell about her thoughts on strong enforcement. Her answer was thoughtful, that she was in favor of a Private Right of Action in this case (but not always). She’s correct. Residents deserve an enforcement tool that allows individuals to take legal action. Without it, we’re left largely with Big Tech companies acting with impunity.

Massachusetts has a chance to become a national leader. Let’s modernize consumer protection to safeguard our personal digital information from stalkers and data brokers who profit by compiling intimate details about our lives and selling them to virtually anyone willing to pay.

Sincerely,

Lara Crawford, State policy advocate

National Council of Jewish Women in Massachusetts