2026 Veterans Day activities in Wellesley

What is Veterans Day?

Veterans Day is observed annually, and always on Nov. 11, regardless of the day of the week on which it falls. The US Department of Veterans Affairs’ website notes that the day “is a time to honor America’s military veterans for their patriotism, love of country, and willingness to serve and sacrifice for the common good.

Veterans Day Ceremony

The community is invited to attend the Town’s Annual Veterans Day Ceremony on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, at 11am, in front of the War Memorial at Wellesley Town Hall on Washington Street. In case of inclement weather, the 11am ceremony will take place in the Great Hall inside of Town Hall.

The Veterans Day ceremony, first established by Wellesley American Legion Post 72 in 1919, will be led by members of the Wellesley Celebrations Committee and members of American Legion Post 72. The ceremony will begin with the traditional tolling of the bell at 11am and will include a keynote address by U. S. Navy Veteran Dan O’Neill. Dan is the Veterans Services Officer (VSO) for the West Suburban Veterans District, representing the communities of Wellesley, Wayland, Weston, Westwood, and Needham. The Pledge of Allegiance will be recited, and Wellesley Police and Fire Honor Guards will be supporting the ceremony.

Please attend in support of our Veterans and in recognizing everyone in our community who is serving our country.

What’s open and closed on Veterans Day in Wellesley

Wellesley Town Hall and other municipal buildings will be closed on Wednesday, Nov. 11 in observance of Veterans Day. Regular business hours will resume on Thursday, November 12 for all town departments. Please check department webpages for specific times.

The RDF, schools, libraries, and banks will be closed. Regular mail service will be suspended for the day.

Wellesley American Legion Post 72 steps up for local disabled veteran family

Thank you to Peter Jones for the following narrative. Pete is a Wellesleys resident and Commander of Wellesley American Legion Post 72.

Wellesley American Legion Post 72 is 107 years old this year, formed in 1919 in order to help veterans and their families in need. Donations to the non-profit 501(c)(19) organization are used to support veterans and their families in need, and many needed support activities.

This month working with Wellesley Veterans’ Services Officer Dan O’Neill, Post 72 was able to help a disabled veteran and his family by purchasing a large, needed appliance which the Wellesley residents could not replace due to unfortunate moving circumstances.

The new appliance was purchased by the American Legion Post 72 from Jarvis Appliances, a local business with a history of supporting the Wellesley Veterans Parade and Wellesley Wonderful Weekend.

Check out this video by Wellesley Public Media about the history of Post 72 and its services to the community.