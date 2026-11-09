2027 Wellesley Wonderful Weekend to celebrate American History of Flight

The 2027 Wellesley Wonderful Weekend will celebrate the American History of Flight, from observation balloons over Civil War battlefields to aircraft that cross oceans, defend freedom, deliver humanitarian aid, and reach toward space.

The theme honors both the machines that changed history and the people whose vision, skill, teamwork, and sacrifice made every advance possible. Aviation has always depended upon more than pilots. Mechanics, engineers, navigators, aircrews, ground crews, air traffic controllers, medical teams, manufacturers, and military and civilian families all share in this remarkable story.

Their teamwork reflects the larger mission of Wellesley Wonderful Weekend: to honor those who serve and strengthen our community, including veterans and active-duty personnel, firefighters, police officers, teachers, public employees, volunteers, and community leaders.

This coming year brings together three important anniversaries: 120 years since the U.S. Army Signal Corps established its Aeronautical Division in 1907, an ancestor of American military aviation; the centennial of Charles Lindbergh’s historic 1927 solo transatlantic flight; and the 80th anniversary of the U.S. Air Force, established as an independent military service on Sept. 18, 1947.

The celebration will combine patriotic remembrance, education, and family entertainment. Schools, museums, veterans’ organizations, pilots, engineers, aviation groups, and community partners are invited to participate through historical displays, aircraft and vehicles, flight simulators, films, speakers, model aircraft, STEM activities, music, and storytelling.

The centerpiece will be the Wellesley Veterans Parade on Sunday, May 16, 2027. The parade will recognize Co-Grand Marshals Lieutenant Commander Tavish Gould, U.S. Navy, Retired—a Wellesley resident, former Navy fighter pilot, and TOPGUN graduate —and Commander Anthony “Tory” DeFazio, U.S. Navy, Retired. Commander DeFazio will be further honored for four decades of service, from 1986 through 2026, as Master of Ceremonies for the Wellesley Veterans Parade.



More background on Gould and DeFazio



Lt. Commander Tavish Gould, U.S. Navy, a Wellesley resident, represents the newest generation of American air power. A former Navy fighter pilot, TOPGUN graduate, and recipient of the F-35 Pilot of the Year Award, Lieutenant Commander Gould led critical combat missions throughout the Middle East while flying one of the world’s most advanced fighter aircraft. His career exemplifies the precision, innovation, and courage that define today’s military aviators.





Commander Salvatore (Tory) DeFazio, U.S. Navy Reserve (Ret.), began his naval career during the Cold War. Commander DeFazio entered the United States Navy in October 1963 and was commissioned an Ensign in June 1964 after completing Naval Officer Training School in Newport, Rhode Island. Through 25 years of dedicated service as a naval officer (with eight years on active duty), he represents the generation of men and women whose commitment, leadership, and professionalism helped safeguard our nation during one of the defining eras of the twentieth century.