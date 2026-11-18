From the town of Wellesley:

The Select Board will convene the 2027 Annual Town Meeting (ATM) on Monday, March 29 at 7 p.m. in the Wellesley High School auditorium.

The Annual Town Meeting Warrant is now open. The deadline to submit articles for the Warrant is 4 p.m. on Wednesday, December 23, 2026.

On Wednesday, February 10, 2027 at 7:30 p.m. the Advisory Committee will hold a public hearing to discuss articles on the Warrant.

Town Meeting members should plan to hold at least six nights for 2027 Annual Town Meeting: Monday, March 29 and Tuesday, March 30; Monday, April 5 and Tuesday, April 6; Monday, April 12 and Tuesday, April 13; and if needed, Monday, April 26 and Tuesday, April 27.

Annual Town Election is March 2, 2027

Wellesley’s Annual Town Election is Tuesday, March 2, 2027.

Individuals interested in running for town-wide elected offices or Town Meeting member positions may pull nomination papers in the Town Clerk’s Office at Town Hall (525 Washington Street) beginning on Wednesday, December 2, 2026.

Visit the Town Clerk’s webpages for complete Local Election information.