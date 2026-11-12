At breakfast and ceremony, Wellesley honors the veterans all around you





Wellesley celebrated Veterans Day with a breakfast for veterans and their families on Wednesday morning at the library, then held its annual ceremony across the street at the War Memorial in front of Town Hall.





The breakfast event, courtesy of the Friends of Wellesley Veterans, Wellesley American Legion Post 72 and the Wellesley Celebrations Committee, attracted 80-plus attendees, who were duly impressed by an attentive group of local Girl Scouts who volunteered.

The event started with the Pledge of Allegiance, and featured an address from Dan O’Neill, Wellesley’s Veterans Service Officer, and a Navy veteran.

O’Neill asked attendees to close their eyes and imagine a veteran. He then asked how many pictured an older man, perhaps wearing a baseball cap with his unit or ship’s name on it, and some number of people raised their hands. Those picturing this weren’t wrong, he said, and noted that about two-thirds of Wellesley’s 500 veterans served in or during the Vietnam War.

“But I’m hoping in my remarks today that I can help broaden your picture of who a Wellesley veteran is,” he said, going on to illustrate the many, many faces of veterans today. This includes women, which he described as the fastest growing group of veterans in the country, as well as those veterans who served but never left the country and those who may be suffering from invisible battle scars.





Another moving talk during the event was delivered by Shrey Bhatia, a Wellesley resident and BB&N student who has started a non-profit to simplify the process of getting veterans connected with service dog organizations. “I’ve always loved dogs, but over time, I’ve learned just how powerful the bond between humans and dogs can be…,” he said, referring to the mental health benefits.

Once the formal talks were done, attendees hung around and got to know one another, and thank the veterans in attendance.

Veteran Bradley Ritland, who served in the Army a little over 21 years and just retired March 1, said his last job was at Natick Labs.

“I really feel appreciative for an event like this,” he said. “I’m really glad to see veterans across generations here, enjoying breakfast and fellowship. It’s really special.”





Wellesley then held its annual ceremony in front of the War Memorial. Wellesley Media recorded the event, and we’ve embedded it below.









More info & resources for veterans:

West Suburban Veterans District

Wellesley tax relief programs