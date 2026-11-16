



As opening night approaches, rehearsals for Wellesley High School’s production of “Singin’ in the Rain” have stretched until 10 p.m. during tech week. With 36 performers, period costumes and hair for each of them, and a title number that takes place in a rainstorm, much of the work during those hours happens offstage. The Dramatic Arts Company performs the musical this Friday through Sunday, Nov. 20-22.

They’ll perform Betty Comden and Adolph Green’s stage version of the 1952 film, which is set in Hollywood in 1927 as studios rush to convert silent films to sound after the success of “The Jazz Singer.” Senior Oscar Allan plays Don Lockwood, a silent-film star, and senior Gigi Gopen plays Kathy Selden, the stage actress he falls for. Senior Jack White plays Don’s best friend, Cosmo Brown, and sophomore Callie Pillsbury plays Lina Lamont, Don’s co-star, whose voice threatens the studio’s first talking picture until Kathy is brought in to dub it in secret.

Stage manager Cooper Hart coordinates the production with assistant stage managers Christine McMahon, Jeremy Silver, and Inia Altshwager Perez. During rehearsals and performances, Hart calls cues for lights, sound, and scene changes and keeps track of where every performer needs to be. He said that despite the hard work, “the job of keeping everything together to form a final product is really rewarding.”









The rest of the crew covers specific areas. Perez works costumes, and McMahon works on hair and makeup. The late-1920s setting calls for styles that have to read clearly to the audience, from bobbed and finger-waved hair to the defined makeup associated with black-and-white film. Tech heads manage the wings, the offstage space where actors, props, and set pieces wait before entrances. In a show with several large ensemble numbers, that space has to be organized carefully.

The title number may be the production’s most impressive technical feat. While larger professional productions often use real rain, smaller productions typically rely on lighting or projected effects. At Wellesley, the production creates real rain onstage. Hart explained that water is pumped from a backstage tank onto the stage, where it drains into a second tank and is recycled for the next performance.





Onstage, the cast is learning a style of musical theater that differs from the pop-influenced scores of newer shows. The production includes tap numbers such as “Moses Supposes” and “Broadway Melody,” an extended physical-comedy solo for Cosmo in “Make ‘Em Laugh,” and a lead role, Lina, that requires poor singing and speaking. Director Skylar Grossman, after the more modern “Legally Blonde,” is following his philosophy of alternating between moderns and classics. “I thought it would be really nice for the students here to have a diversified interest in styles of musical theater”, Grossman said.

One performer said “the most challenging scene is all the tap dances, since it’s as intense as the scenes from the movie and the show”.

For the students involved, the production teaches how a show runs as much as how to perform one. Hart notes, “The sheer scope and complexity of tech elements with the rain and the films combined with how many musical numbers and different scenes are in the show require the tech and the performers to be really in sync and organized.”









Singin’ in the Rain runs Friday, Nov. 20 at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 21 at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, Nov. 22 at 2 p.m. at Wellesley High School. Tickets are available here.



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