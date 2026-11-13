Beyond Screens Wellesley starting to make presence felt

Beyond Screens Wellesley, the local chapter of a nationwide grassroots movement, describes itself as “a growing group of parents interested in how technology is shaping our children’s experience of school and childhood.”

The group on Monday, Nov. 16 is hosting a talk, “Your Child’s Brain in a Screen-Saturated World,” by Dr. Jared Cooney Horvath, a neuroscientist, Harvard University educator, and author of books that include “The Digital Delusion.” The event, which will feature a Q&A following the talk, is taking place at Hardy Elementary School beginning at 7pm (register online). Beyond Screens Wellesley has collaborated with the Wellesley Mothers Forum, Wellesley Education Foundation, Lexington Education Foundation, Turning Life On, and other parent and education organizations to make this event happen.

This event builds on an ongoing online parent survey about technology use in elementary schools that as of last week had 300-plus responses.

“We see this as the beginning of an ongoing community conversation,” says Samantha Collins, founder of Beyond Screens Wellesley.

Wellesley Public Schools administration has been in touch with Beyond Screens Wellesley, and expects to have a presence at Monday’s event.

In response to community questions , the WPS technology department has put together an evolving frequently asked questions document regarding screen time, AI usage, cell phones and many other questions.

The Beyond Screens Wellesley effort goes beyond cell phone bans or restrictions, as WPS has implemented, and addresses use of tablets and other technologies even at the youngest grades.

The group has been increasing its presence in town, including during citizen speak at School Committee meetings, and recently at the Halloween Stroll in Wellesley Hills.





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