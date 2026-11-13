Bridgewater Chocolate brings its toffees and turtles to Wellesley Square





Wellesley has a new place to satisfy a sweet tooth. Bridgewater Chocolate, a Connecticut chocolatier known for its toffees, turtles and hand-tied gift boxes, has opened at 59 Central St., the longtime home of the Wellesley Toy Shop.

The store is the company’s fifth retail location and its first permanent shop outside Connecticut. The other four are in Connecticut, and all of the chocolate is still made at the company’s factory in Brookfield.

This isn’t Bridgewater’s first time in the Boston area. The company previously ran pop-up shops on Newbury Street and at The Street in Chestnut Hill, partly to test which kind of location suited it best.

“We wanted to try out different areas in Boston,” said store manager Vanessa Brandt. “We were just trying to see what was a better location for us.”





In the end, Wellesley won out. Brandt pointed to the town’s sense of community and its many small, independent businesses. “It has a great number of smaller businesses that are represented, and we really valued that,” she said. “It has a great community and has been very welcoming.”

Bridgewater’s roots go back to a village store in Bridgewater, Connecticut. In 1994, the store’s owner, Peter May, hired Swedish chef Erik Landegren. Landegren eventually began experimenting with chocolate in the store’s basement, and the first Bridgewater confections were made there in 1995.

The company’s approach still reflects that mix of influences. Its slogan is “making an impression,” and its specialty is classic American candies made with European techniques and recipes.

Many of the chocolates are made with an enrober, a factory machine that moves fillings along a conveyor belt through a curtain of melted chocolate. Brandt described it as “almost like a chocolate waterfall.”

The two best sellers are the toffees and the turtles, which Bridgewater calls “Tortles”: clusters of nuts, caramel and chocolate. The manager’s personal favorite is the smooth peanut butter patty.

Bridgewater is best known for its signature assortment, sold in the company’s hinged gift boxes. Staff hand-tie every bow in the store.

The assortment comes in three sizes:

Half pound (10 pieces): $47.95

One pound (19 pieces): $74.95

Two pounds (38 pieces): $131.95

Customers can also build their own box from the by-the-piece case, which costs $63.95 a pound. Less expensive options are available too.

Seasonal items change with every holiday. Right now, the shelves hold chocolate turkeys for Thanksgiving. Christmas will bring cherry-red boxes and party favors, and the store also carries Hanukkah items.

Business has been picking up as Thanksgiving approaches, which the company expected. Bridgewater recently began advertising in the area, and it relies mostly on TV commercials and events to spread the word.

Most of all, Brandt hopes the store will become a fixture in town. “We’re excited to hopefully become one of them,” the manager said, referring to the small businesses that thrive in Wellesley.

The Wellesley shop currently stocks mostly best sellers. A wider selection is available at bridgewaterchocolate.com, where orders ship directly from the Brookfield factory.

