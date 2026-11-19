The latest Wellesley MA business news:

The Bra Shop brings its expertise in fit & comfort to Wellesley

The Bra Shop lingerie boutique has expanded into Wellesley at 22 Church St., offering professional fittings, an extensive range of sizes, and a message of body confidence. Stephanie Ramey, president of the business, says that for women who have struggled to find a bra that fits just right, The Bra Shop offers more than a new place to shop. It changes how women think about fit, comfort and confidence.

Make mine a double

Stephanie says she’s very excited to add a second shop to her the five-year-old Worcester-based business as it helps expand the boutique lingerie’s mission to provide women with access to properly fitting intimate apparel. Since opening earlier this month, the shop has welcomed customers from over an hour away a sign, Stephanie says, of how difficult it can be to find knowledgeable bra-fitting services.

The Bra Shop carries band sizes from 28 to 48-plus and cup sizes from A through O, a range that reflects its emphasis on helping women find the right fit rather than conforming to conventional sizing expectations. One common misconception is that cup sizes are absolute measurements, Stephanie said. A D cup, for example, does not represent the same volume across every band size. Fit is about the relationship between the two measurements.

In fact, Stephanie said, the average customer who visits the shop wears a 34G, a size that often surprises women accustomed to thinking of D as a large cup size. “People are very perplexed when they start to get beyond the D cup,” she said.

Count Mrs. Swellesley as one of the perplexed, yet curious about exploring just how far into the alphabet she can get with her next bra purchase.

Most bras range from $70 to $90, with select luxury lines priced between $175 and $200. The shop also carries lingerie, loungewear, sleepwear and accessories, including pieces from emerging designers and products made in the United States.

Professional bra fittings are available by appointment, while customers are welcome to stop in for walk-in shopping.

“We put a strong emphasis on high-quality fabrics,” Stephanie said. “Things to feel beautiful in, to feel comfortable and confident in. You should feel comfortable in your skin and embrace the body that you have today.”

That philosophy also informs the shop’s approach to marketing. The Bra Shop is looking for bra models for a January photo shoot at its other location. No modeling experience required. All sizes, shapes, and ages welcome. Check their Facebook page for more information.

The Bra Shop

22 Church St., Wellesley Square

Open Tuesday-Saturday, 11am-5pm

Eli Lilly to buy Wellesley’s Calytrix Bio for up to $1.5B (yes, ‘B’!)

Calytrix Bio, one of those quiet businesses at Wellesley Park on William Street, managed to get the attention of Eli Lilly and Company, which is buying the privately-held firm for up to $1.5b in cash. Calytrix doesn’t even appear to have a website, but it did issue a press release about the deal.

Calytrix states that it has been developing “precision, disease-modifying therapies for patients living with myeloproliferative neoplasms.” In other words, it is addressing the treatment of rare blood cancers.

Calytrix leader Brad Prosek has a strong track record in the pharma and bio industries.

Calytrix was founded in 2025 by J.P. Morgan Life Sciences Private Capital.