For Mrs. Swellesley, a drive though Wellesley Square is never just a drive. It’s part of my job. The sidewalk scene is noted. Is there lots of foot traffic? Is the DPW hanging wreaths and lights yet? Are window boxes recently freshened? Every storefront is scanned for evidence of movement, be it an opening, closing, or just a location change. Nothing gets by me. Until it does.

Lucky I didn’t cause a collision last week while rubbernecking my way past Wellesley’s newest designer boutique, The Sp_ce. I had no idea founder and Wellesley mom Priscilla Chigariro had a plan for the corner spot, located at 340 Washington St., in the former Tyler & Sash (and Red Apple Convenience before that).





Resisting the urge to pull a u-turn, I obeyed all traffic rules and pulled into a nearby meter space. Caution: driver will make sudden stops for globally sourced clothes and accessories by independent makers. Pricilla, impeccably dressed in fashions that echoed the sophisticated aesthetic of her store, welcomed me in and explained how her business began.

Originally from Zimbabwe, she moved to the U.S. about five years ago, bringing 25 years of experience in the fashion industry. “One thing that I noticed was the lack of representation for other brands besides your heritage brands like Chanel, Hermes, etc. The whole premise for luxury is that everything is hand made, which is exactly what couture is.”

Priscilla brings that standard of couture to Sp_ce by working only with designers who work only with artisans. The store is a curated collection of fashion, accessories, and art that comes from Latin America, Africa, and Asia. Everything is handmade, by communities of women from disadvantaged backgrounds. Using their skills to create clothing “is a way for them to make an income which is steady. And it’s guilt-free shopping,” Priscilla says.

“These products are so well-made they are the kind of products you will keep forever. We focus on making sure that all the materials that the used are linens, cottons, silk, with everything natural,” she says.

Pricilla’s curation process is intentionally selective. Collections are reviewed piece-by-piece with attention to fabrication, construction, material, proportion, and wearability. Prices start at about $40 and go all the way up to $1,200 for coats and heavier things. Bags run $200-$300, and dresses and sweaters retail for $200 and up.

The Sp_ce is her first store, which she says is actually a pop-up. If things go well, she hopes to move a few storefronts up to a larger space. So stop in sooner rather than later to browse contemporary designs that feature gorgeous colors, luxe fabrics, accessories with intricate beadwork, and more.

The Sp_ce

340 Washington St., Wellesley Square

Open Tuesday–Saturday, 10am–6pm; Sunday, noon–5pm