Business buzz: Wellesley Jiujitsu ready to kick butt in the Square; Latest on Jumbo Capital; Bridgewater Chocolate opens

The latest Wellesley MA news:

Wellesley Jiujitsu readying to kick butt in Wellesley Square

As we’ve documented, Wellesley’s bursting with fitness business and more are on the way. It’s challenging to distinguish between some of the outfits, many of which tout their unique sciency underpinnings and low-impact focus—just like everyone else. But Wellesley Jiujitsu, readying to open at the former Comina space in Wellesley Square, should have no problem differentiating itself.

Wellesley Jiujitsu (we’ve also seen it referred to as All 1 MMA) plans to offer classes in Brazilian jiu-jitsu, kickboxing, wrestling, and more. Kids and adults will both be welcome to take classes from an experienced staff. Co-owners are Paul Rosado (a jiu-jitsu black belt and longtime coach) and Paul Karger (ran GLORY Kickboxing’s US operations and served as chair of the Massachusetts State Athletic Commission).

We’ve reached out to the business, and will add more on their plans, such as when they hope to open, if we hear back.

But what we know is that they’ve filed paperwork to open a fitness/martial arts studio in 3,000-plus sq. ft. of space at the former Comina home decor location at 566 Washington St. (additional adjacent Washington St. addresses are also listed on paperwork and the business website). This is next door to Tutto Italiano, and within the Taylor Block that Jumbo Capital has acquired.

Speaking of Jumbo Capital…

According to members of the Wellesley Planning Board and Planning Department during the Nov. 2 board meeting (see Wellesley Media recording toward the end), they recently met with reps from Jumbo Capital and Life Care Services, which are partnering in hopes of bringing a senior living complex with independent living, assisted living, and memory care to 888 Worcester St. The town has been using some offices in that building but is plotting its exit.

Board Chair Marc Charney said that recent discussion included ideas of how Jumbo might bring a proposal forward to Annual Town Meeting in the spring to get certain permissions. It looks like such a plan could involve a development agreement with the Select Board. However, Jumbo was cautioned on the timing of its effort given that articles need to get on the Town Meeting warrant in the not-to-distant future. Another option for Jumbo could involve seeking a use variance for the property from the Zoning Board of Appeals, which Charney acknowledged was uncharted territory in light of new state rules designed to encourage more housing.

Bridgewater Chocolate opens in Wellesley Square

Bridgewater Chocolate opened last week at 59 Central St. in the former Wellesley Toy Shop location.

The high-end confectioner also has two Connecticut storefront locations, in Westport and West Hartford, as well as a factory store, and a presence in several small, high end food-oriented shops in that state. The Wellesley location marks Bridgewater’s only current store beyond Connecticut, proof that the excellent taste of owners Erik Landegren and Andrew Blauner expands beyond just caramels, truffles, and toffee.

Store manager Vanessa Brandt says shoppers are starting to find to them, especially thanks to last Saturday’s beautiful weather, which brought lots of foot traffic to Wellesley Square. “We’ll be getting our Thanksgiving products in soon, like chocolate turkey centerpieces, various assortment boxes topped with a ribbon, and more, so please stop by and see what we have.”

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