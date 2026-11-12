Clarendon Fine Art Gallery premieres at Wellesley to an enthusiastic crowd

Clarendon Fine Art, a U.K.-based gallery group, has opened its second U.S. gallery in Wellesley Square. Over 200 people attended the Grand Opening event last week, with cheese from Wasik’s, and an open bar. The gallery features a diverse collection of art from established artists, 20th-century artists, and emerging talent. Established over 20 years ago, Clarendon Fine Art has one of the largest art portfolios in the world. Clarendon’s first U.S. gallery made its debut in 2023 in Westport, CT.





According to Clarendon representative Rebecca Ball, the gallery “wanted to be in towns that have really robust communities,” as opposed to the heart of a big city. They’ve always wanted to open in Massachusetts and found Wellesley “had a real heartbeat of a community.”

Bringing this gallery to life is something that takes time, but Ball credits local contractors for helping make the beautifully curated space happen. Community is important to Clarendon, as they hope to be part of the local arts scene and have everyone in Wellesley enjoy it. Ball cites having an accessible open door policy as essential for building community and getting to know people.

“Visiting London galleries, they were intimidating spaces. Doors were closed, doorbells had to be rung,” Ball remarked.





The credited the Clarendon team as fundamental for welcoming people into the gallery, educating people around the arts, and making art accessible to everyone. Ball hopes the gallery opening event will encourage more visitors, as “there’s something in here for everyone.”

As gallery manager Jennifer Lessnau delivered a warm welcome to the crowd, champagne toast included, of course, she raised her glass and encapsulated the vibe of the place. “From the gallery walls to the walls of your home, we really want this to be an experience. The gallery walls are not a static space, it’s constantly rotating and changing.”





Clarendon Fine Art Gallery hours are 10am-6pm on Monday-Saturday, and 11am-5pm on Sundays, at 22 Central Street.

Photos by Iris Zhan, Wellesley College, Class of 2026.