The Swellesley Report

Since 2005: More than you really want to know about Wellesley, Mass.

Clock ticking this year for Wellesley RDF give-and-take area & Sunday hours

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The Wellesley Department of Public Works has announced that the Recycling & Disposal Facility’s Reusables Area (aka, Give & Take) will shut down for the year after Saturday, Nov. 28. Also, Nov. 29 will be the last Sunday opening until March.

In the nearer term, the RDF will be closed on Wednesday, Nov. 11 for Veterans Day and on Thursday, Nov. 26 for Thanksgiving.

RDF Hours:
Monday – Wednesday: 7am – 12pm
Thursday – Saturday: 7am – 3:45pm
Sunday: 10am – 3pm (through 11/29)

Reusable Area Hours (through 11/28):
Wednesday: 7am – 11am
Thursday – Saturday: 7am – 3pm
Sunday – Tuesday: Closed

wellesley rdf give and take
Reusables Area

 

 
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