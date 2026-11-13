Colette Aufranc will not seek re-election to the Select Board next term

To the editor:

I am writing to announce that I will not seek re-election to the Wellesley Select Board when my term ends in March 2027. It has been a great honor and privilege to serve in this role since joining the Board in September 2020.

I have loved serving on the Select Board. Both the challenges and the successes have been rewarding. I have learned a great deal, taken on issues and policies that were new to me, and been stretched well beyond my comfort zone. I have also gained a much greater appreciation for the complexity of running a town, what it really takes to move things forward, and the difficult choices that come with balancing the needs and priorities of our community.

I am grateful to the many, many elected and appointed officials I have had the pleasure of working with and getting to know. These are relationships I will treasure. I am particularly grateful to those who have been generous with their time and served as mentors along the way. I also want to recognize and thank the Town’s outstanding professional staff, who bring tremendous expertise and incredible dedication to their responsibilities. I have the utmost respect for the work they do. I thank them sincerely for the time they spent helping me grow in this role.

Most of all, a very special thank you to my family. They have shared in the demands and time commitments of public service, and I could not have done it without their patience and support.

To those who have considered getting involved in Town government – jump in! Wellesley needs residents who are willing to step forward and contribute their time and talents. New voices, fresh energy and perspectives are important to shaping the Town’s future. There are many ways to serve and make a difference. Wellesley is a fantastic town to live in and volunteer for.

Colette Aufranc

Secretary, Wellesley Select Board