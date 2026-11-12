Community Fund for Wellesley holds annual celebration night with grants recipients

Community Fund for Wellesley (CFFW) last month gathered together 21 local organizations known for rolling up their sleeves and getting to work to address food insecurity, environmental protection, community building, education, and the arts. CFFW’s goal—to give away $66,000 in grant money to support those endeavors.

The grants are made possible each year through both the CFFW endowed fund and the Al Robinson Fund for Arts. Both exist as a permanent source of funding to foster innovation and collaboration in support of community needs and opportunities.

As CFFW enters it 18th year, the group has distributed grant funding of close to $1 million to more than 55 local non-profits and Wellesley town departments. A crowd of 75 including representatives of the grantee organizations, Wellesley leaders, members of the CFFW board, and supporters, gathered to celebrate the year’s success.

Emcee and CFFW board member Phillippa Biggers introduced two compelling speakers that were on hand to let the crowd know what a CFFW grant meant to their organizations and the impact the grant funds will make on their work.

James Hearsum, president and CEO of the Massachusetts Horticultural Society, spoke about the 200 year-old venerable organization’s mission to change communities for the better through growing plants. “We are looking for a way to support the living landscapes that people depend on. We believe that even the most beautiful places can be neglected because community doesn’t meet in them, and we want to bring that back together,” he said, adding that Elm Bank now has 50,000 visitors per year, a five-fold increase over the past five years.

MassHort will use its grant to further initiatives such as educational programming, exhibitions, and community outreach, all designed to engage guests with the importance of plants, gardens and natural landscapes in their lives and help them to become active growers and gardeners themselves.

Photos by CFFW.

Dr. Patrick Tutwiler, president and CEO of Walker Therapeutic & Educational Programs followed up by explaining how the residential treatment program provides a continuum of services for youth and families experiencing mental, behavioral and health challenges

“Family connection, not changing the child into a different, more ‘acceptable’ version, is all part of our mission,” Tutwiler said. “We work and partner to create the conditions for young people to realize their dreams” through a therapeutic residential program, special education programs, community-based counseling, and more

“We don’t work within the system. We really work to define the system, to change the system, to evolve the system,” he added.

As CFFW co-chairs Ellen Gibbs, Wendy Paul, and board members circulated around Papa Razzi restaurant’s spacious and welcoming events room, connecting with grantees and congratulating their Board for a job well done, the energy in the room felt downright ambitious.

The Swellesley Report received a generous grant, in part to help with technical support, and we can tell you, there’s nothing like a little acknowledgement to renew the spirit. On grants award night, we celebrated. The next day, it was back to work, with the feeling that the Community Fund for Wellesley had out backs.

Swellesley is honored to be included among the other 2026 CFFW grantees

Art Wellesley

Boston Summer Opera

Charles River Watershed Association

Community Investors

Dignity Matters, Inc.

Gratis Healthcare, Inc.

Jane Does Well Org

Land’s Sake, Inc.

Massachusetts Horticultural Society

Minding Your Mind

OUT MetroWest

Walker Inc.

Wellesley A Better Chance

Wellesley Community Children’s Center

Wellesley Food Pantry

Wellesley Society of Artists, Inc.

Wellesley Symphony Orchestra

Wellesley Theatre Project

The Human Relations Service

Wildflower, Inc.

Volunteer for Community Fund for Wellesley

CFFW, a fund of the Community Foundation for MetroWest, serves as a permanent source of funding to foster innovation and collaboration in support of community needs and opportunities. The mission of the Community Fund for Wellesley is to promote the common good and to benefit all residents of the town. Board members Ellen Gibbs, Wendy Paul, Philippa Biggers, Tina Chen, Rekha Sampath, Wendy Garber and Susan Clapham welcome volunteers.

Community Fund for Wellesley needs YOU! Start the ball rolling here or contact them at communications@communityfoundationmw.org or 508-647-2260

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