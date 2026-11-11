The Swellesley Report

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Sports

Dana Hall tennis courts undergoing an overhaul; Student-athletes commit to D1 schools

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dana hall tennis courts

If you’ve been past the Dana Hall School campus of late, you may have noticed that the tennis courts along Hampden Street are all dug up, with large mounds of dirt protruding from the surface.

The school is replacing five courts that were in disrepair with six new ones, as well as updated lighting, benches, a pavilion all designed to improve conditions for players and spectators. Dana Hall has received approval from the Zoning Board of Appeals and other bodies in town, and construction is underway, with plans to get the project completed by next spring.

No pickleball lines are mentioned in the documents filed with the town.

For more, read Ella Spagnuola’s fine story in Dana Hall’s student-produced online news site, the Hallmanac.

dana hall tennis courts

Dana Hall student-athletes commit to D1 schools

Dana Hall held its Division 1 Signing Day where five student-athletes committed to compete at the collegiate level in the fall. Here’s the line-up:

  • Cara Aronowitz ’27 — rowing at Stanford University
  • Lily Heald ’27 — lacrosse at Brown University
  • Lisa Kopyltsova ’27 — fencing at the University of Pennsylvania
  • Katya Seregin ’27 — fencing at Harvard University
  • Sadie St. Clair ’27 — rowing at Duke University

DH_D1_Commits

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