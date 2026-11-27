Editor’s note: Dana Hall alumnae, and current Wesleyan University students Phoebe Scott and Hannah Wiener as part of a Civics Action Project on Global Infectious Disease were required to write an op-ed. Their professor encouraged them to reach out to local news organizations in their hometowns to see if they could get it published.

Great idea! Here’s what the Wellesley residents have to say:

To the editor:

80-year-old Gay Small was out for her daily walk in Tampa, Florida, when she was bitten by a mosquito.¹ A week later, she would lose her life to dengue, a mosquito-borne virus that had infected hundreds of other Floridians by the fall of 2026.² Previously, dengue cases in the continental United States were largely attributed to foreign inoculation, with patients having visited less-developed, tropical nations before returning home.3 However, the recent dengue outbreak is the result of transmission from local mosquitoes—bringing an outdated foreign disease to America’s front door. Like many other developments in our time, the emergence of dengue and other tropical diseases can be understood in the context of global warming. Thus, America’s fight against infectious disease is not confined to a lab, a vaccine tent, or a foreign policy; rather, it plays an instrumental role in curbing and ameliorating climate change on a global scale.

Most Americans understand that as environments change, animals will relocate—however, few consider the possible results of this mass movement. A National Institutes of Health study notes that at least 10,000 virus species are circulating in wild animals capable of infecting humans, and as wild animals interact with previously geographically isolated species, they will share viruses.4 Yet, our concerns should not be limited to possible zoonotic spillovers.

Ecological Niche Modeling (ENM), which uses environmental, topographic, and biotic variables to predict species habitat suitability, indicates that the American Southeast is at great risk for an increase in mosquito-borne diseases. The equatorial tropics, traditionally home to Aedes aegypti mosquitoes—carriers of viruses like Zika, Yellow Fever, Chikungunya, and Dengue—are becoming too hot for the insects to endure. Thus, they are migrating poleward, which is closer to their preferred temperature due to global warming. Zika, in particular, poses a real threat. Unlike similar mosquito-borne diseases such as Malaria—which is largely preventable in the U.S. due to developed infrastructure—Zika produces mild or no symptoms in adults, meaning fewer people isolate, allowing the virus to easily circulate without detection. The severity of the risk of these emergent diseases is substantiated by the current prevalence of other tropical illnesses in the Southeast, such as dengue and Cutaneous Leishmaniasis—a parasitic disease spread by sandflies that can cause disfiguring skin sores that can take several years to heal. These diseases thrive in warm conditions that are only now possible in the U.S. due to global warming.

The U.S. has the second-largest rate of global CO 2 emissions.5 Many countries, including close allies, have taken serious steps to combat climate change—but American leadership is failing. Policymakers must take substantial action if they have any desire to curb the spread and mutation of virulent infectious diseases and protect their populations accordingly. There are several ways to accomplish this, such as rejoining the Paris Climate Agreement, holding behemoth companies accountable for destructive practices, and prioritizing policies that support renewable energy and reduce carbon emissions. Human suffering from climate change extends beyond floods, hurricanes, and heatwaves. Pathogens themselves may be invisible, but their effects on people’s lives and the global community are not. Disease has already defined the first quarter of the 21st century and will continue to if global warming is not addressed sufficiently. Nature is giving us warnings, and people have died. It is up to all of us to advocate for a better future—one where a routine mosquito bite means nothing more than an itch.

Phoebe Scott and Hannah Wiener

Wellesley residents

1 Hartocollis, The Disease Is Here to Stay.

2 Ibid.

3 Ibid.

4 Carlson et al., “Climate Change Increases Cross-Species Viral Transmission Risk.”

5 European Commission, “GHG Emissions of All World Countries.”

Bibliography

Anemona Hartocollis. 2026. “Her Death From Dengue May Signal That the Disease Is Here to Stay.” The New York Times, November 9. https://www.nytimes.com/2026/11/09/us/dengue-united-states-florida-mosquitos.html.

Carlson, Colin J., Gregory F. Albery, Cory Merow, et al. 2022. “Climate Change Increases Cross-Species Viral Transmission Risk.” Nature 607 (607): 1–1. https://doi.org/10.1038/s41586-022-04788-w.

European Commission. 2026. “GHG Emissions of All World Countries.” EDGAR – Emissions Database for Global Atmospheric Research. https://edgar.jrc.ec.europa.eu/report_2026.