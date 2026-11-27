To the editor:

This coming Saturday is Small Business Saturday, the one day each year dedicated to supporting our independent shops, restaurants, salons, bookstores and service providers.

It’s a quaint idea—sandwiching a day for local merchants between Black Friday and Cyber Monday—and we certainly hope you’ll go out this Saturday and support our local merchants.

But it’s not sufficient. And the whole idea of Small Business Saturday actually feels a little condescending.

That’s because there’s a danger in designating one day to do something we can, and should, be doing year-round. It’s a little like going to the gym on New Year’s Day. Good start but not a plan.

Our local businesses need and have earned your support every day.

They don’t just sell us things. They employ our neighbors, support community organizations and give our downtowns and village centers their character. They’re the reason we choose to live and work here.

Studies have found that independent retailers keep nearly half of every dollar spent circulating in the local economy, compared with just 14 cents at national chains.

Instead, this entire holiday shopping season and beyond, make shopping locally an everyday habit.

And to help, here’s our simple guide to shopping with your local businesses in mind, we call it “The Hierarchy of Shopping.”

Shop independent first. Look for what you need at an independently owned business in Wellesley or a neighboring town. Shop at a chain. If you can’t find it independently, try a local chain store. They still employ local workers, pay property taxes and contribute to our commercial centers. Shop online with a small retailer or brand. If you cannot find it in-person, many local shopshave online options. Try steps 1 through 3 again. Seriously. There are more options out there than you might think. Give in if you truly need to. Sometimes the big online retailers are unavoidable. Just make them the last resort, not the default. We know that is a lot of attention to pay to our small businesses, but they deserve it.

And by all means, shop small tomorrow. Just don’t forget to come back.

Greg Reibman

President & CEO of the Charles River Regional Chamber