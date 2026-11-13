Elaine Bannigan’s Pinnacle Report: A review of Wellesley single-family homes

SPONSORED CONTENT—Elaine Bannigan of Gibson Sotheby’s International Realty has for the past 24 years put out “The Pinnacle Report”, a regular, data-driven look at residential property sales in Wellesley. The following Report reveals how many homes went pending or under contract (not yet closed) during October, 2026 compared to same period, 2025.

At the beginning of October, 2026 there were 49 homes available for sale in Wellesley and over the next 30 days an additional 14 were added to the supply. This contrasts with October, 2025, which began with 58 available homes to which an additional 19 were added during the month.

So what did the buy side look like?

The following pending data for single-family properties was extracted from the Greater Boston Multiple Listing Service and includes the great majority of fair market value sales in Wellesley. It does not include the ‘off market’ sales.

So, why a 40% drop in pending sales volume? Some of this decline may be attributed to a reduced supply – there were 18% fewer available homes from which to chose compared to October 2025. Buyers have again become more selective and many are willing to wait until a home becomes available that ‘checks more boxes’ at a price they determine to be fair.

Also, I frequently hear real estate agents attribute a purchasing slow down due to an impending election. However there have been conflicting studies on how much an election actually does impact purchasing. One study, an examination of 35 years of fall buying pattterns (conducted by JBRC Research), states that “… while uncertainty and negative campaigning undoubtedly weigh on consumer confidence…we have found that this type of buyer (those who delay purchasing decisions) is the exception rather than the rule…..decline of seasonal activity in the fall is more severe in non-election years.” Other studies have concluded that an upcoming election does indeed delay purchasing decisions of up to 25% of first time buyers. I have not examined either methodology, but it certainly may influence some ranges more than others.

In fact, for both first time and trade-up buyers, the rise in interest rates is the often the biggest obstruction to homeownership. Those who want to take advantage of the fall market should be looking carefully at lower cost adjustable mortgage products that can be refinanced later.

In contrast, luxury market tiers are notably affected by the stock market. Interest rates are less important as many of these transactions are cash.

I do anticipate an increase in pending sales numbers by the end of November, as buyers come to the realization that additional supply is unlikely to be introduced until 2027.

Please reach out to me for any clarification, a complimentary and confidential home evaluation or suggestions on getting your home ready for market in 2027.

Happy Thanksgiving to everyone. Warmest best wishes,

Elaine Bannigan, Global Real Estate Advisor,

The Pinnacle Group at Gibson Sotheby’s International Realty

(781) 710-3993