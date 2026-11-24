The historic Wellesley house at 140 Weston Rd. hasn’t collapsed on its own since the original developer agreed back before the pandemic to renovate it for affordable housing as part of its deal with the town to build The Bristol condo complex next door. So now the current developer, LYX, is seeking to amend the 2019 agreement with the town so that LYX can demolish the red house and rebuild/expand it as a two-family, affordable dwelling.

The matter is on the agenda for the Select Board meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 24 and the board will likely vote on whether or not to amend. This picks up from the Nov. 17 Select Board meeting (see Wellesley Media recording at about 2-hour, 11-minute mark). The board this year has held multiple executive sessions (not open to the public) citing strategy related to potential litigation regarding 140 Weston Rd.

The original developer, Wellesley Park, came to its agreement with the town in 2019, reducing the size of what would have been a 50-plus unit Chapter 40B project at 148 Weston Rd. to the 25-unit one that is now The Bristol. It also was granted permission to provide just two affordable units rather instead of more than twice that usually required for a project of this size.

According to the an attorney for LYX who spoke at the Nov. 17 meeting, the developer had plans to renovate the property but was informed by an architect that this wouldn’t work out due to the deteriorating condition of the building. Their pitch now is to rebuild it and attempt to maintain the traditional architectural character considered under the original agreement with the town.

Town staff has recommended that the Select Board approve the amendment.

Before it votes, the board will likely hear from opponents of that plan.

Among those not enamored with it is Tad Heuer, a longtime Town Meeting member and former chair of the Wellesley Historical Commission. He spoke during the Nov. 17 Select Board meeting about the new developer sticking to the original developer’s bargain with the town, which has acknowledged in numerous ways over the years the historical significance of the house at 140 Weston Rd.

“This is what we call in the industry ‘demolition by neglect’,” he said.

Heuer has since written to fellow Town Meeting members, “[I]f you care about losing an irreplaceable piece of Wellesley history,” then tell the Select Board to vote “no.” He notes that the town’s legislative body in 2019 voted at a Special Town Meeting to amend the zoning bylaw to allow for The Bristol project to proceed.

Heuer in his email to Town Meeting members describes the 1755 house as being among the 10 oldest in Wellesley, and of historical importance—”this house almost certainly saw the start of the American Revolution when the West Needham militia marched past it at its former location (the site of the current Senior Center on Washington Street) on April 19, 1775.”

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The Swellesley Report has been documenting the house’s worsening condition (See “The latest on The Bristol’s non-luxury neighbor” (June 2025) and “Clean-up underway at 140 Weston Rd.” (July 2025).

Select Board members at the Nov. 17 meeting expressed frustration over the way 140 Weston Rd. has been allowed to fall into disrepair, and some questioned allowing the developer to now switch plans and maybe even do so in a way that will save it money over renovating. But others said the new plan looks pretty good and that the focus now should be on getting a couple of families into the housing sooner than later.

Ted Tye, a developer himself who heads up The Bristol condo association, said during the Nov. 17 meeting that condo residents and those in homes throughout the broader neighborhood have been frustrated by a lack of communications and about the decaying historic house and landscaping.

“We are all in support of moving ahead and getting something built,” he said. “I think they’ve done a fairly thoughtful job of what they presented.”

And besides, residents of The Bristol and surrounding neighborhood have other things to focus on these days, like the future of The North 40.