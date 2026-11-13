Friday is letters-to-the-editor day

The Swellesley Report accepts letters to the editor. Letters must be of general local community interest and must be signed. Community shout-outs are also accepted and encouraged. For example, a non-profit may thank an organization for a donation received.
In a letters to the editor this week
Select Board Chair Marjorie Freiman to step down at end of term
Colette Aufranc will not seek re-election to the Select Board next term
State Representative Alice Peisch thanks voters
You can see these and previous letters to the editor here.
Please send your letter to the editor to theswellesleyreport@gmail.com