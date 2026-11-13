The Swellesley Report

Since 2005: More than you really want to know about Wellesley, Mass.

Friday is letters-to-the-editor day

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The Swellesley Report accepts letters to the editor. Letters must be of general local community interest and must be signed. Community shout-outs are also accepted and encouraged. For example, a non-profit may thank an organization for a donation received.

In a letters to the editor this week

Select Board Chair Marjorie Freiman to step down at end of term

Colette Aufranc will not seek re-election to the Select Board next term

State Representative Alice Peisch thanks voters

You can see these and previous letters to the editor here.

Please send your letter to the editor to theswellesleyreport@gmail.com

Letters to the editor guidelines here.

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