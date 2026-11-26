More than 3,000 runners and their fan clubs celebrated Thanksgiving early at the annual Wellesley Turkey Trot, which started and ended in Linden Square.

The event, which raises funds for local good causes, courses through Wellesley Square and the Wellesley College campus.

Tom Grahan-Marr of London crossed the finish line first in just under 15 minutes. Sami Corman of Iowa City topped the female field with a 17:23. Full results.

Please send tips, photos, ideas to theswellesleyreport@gmail.com