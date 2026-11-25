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JOB TITLE: Front Desk & Operations Coordinator

EMPLOYER: Wellesley Jiujitsu, 560–564 Washington Street, Wellesley, MA

About the school

Wellesley Jiujitsu is a new martial arts school at 560–564 Washington Street, running 33 classes a week across Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, boxing and kickboxing, MMA and wrestling.

About a third of the schedule is kids and teens, and we also run a women’s class, a parent- and-child class and Sunday open mat. The owners are Paul Rosado, a black belt and IBJJF gold medalist, and Paul Karger, a brown belt and former Chairman of the Massachusetts State Athletic Commission.

The role

You are the first person anyone meets, and the person who keeps the place running while the coaches teach: schedules, memberships, inventory. Most people who walk in are nervous—they have never trained, or they are a parent deciding about a seven-year-old—so how you greet them matters more than anything that happens on the mats that day.

What you’ll do

Greet everyone who comes in, handle trial bookings end to end, and walk first-timers in—changing rooms, loaner gi, introduce them to the coach

Process sign-ups, waivers, membership changes and cancellations, check members into class, take payments and chase the failed ones

Answer the phone, the info@ inbox and Instagram, and follow up with trials who didn’t sign up and members who have stopped showing up

Maintain the weekly schedule, coordinate coach coverage and substitutes, manage closures and gradings, and keep attendance records including kids’ progress toward stripes

Own the stock—gis, rash guards, belts, mouthguards—with monthly counts by size and orders placed before anything runs out; run the loaner gi program and the point of sale

Clean and disinfect the mats to schedule, open and close the building, and make sure every member on the mats has a current waiver. Skin infections spread on dirty mats and they end memberships, so the mats are not negotiable

Who we’re looking for

You do not need to have trained martial arts. We can teach you jiu-jitsu. We cannot teach you to be warm with a frightened beginner.

Genuinely good with people, including nervous adults, excited children and the parents watching from the side

Organized without being reminded, and you follow things through to the end rather than the first reply

Comfortable with scheduling and membership software, spreadsheets, a point of sale and Instagram, and clear and quick in writing

Discreet with member records and payment details, reliable about hours, and able to pass a CORI check

Hours and compensation

Part-time, 20–30 hours a week. Hours are flexible—we will build the schedule around you, within the hours the school is open. Weekend work by arrangement. Free membership for you and a household member, staff pricing on gear, and training time off-peak.

How to apply

Email info@wellesleyjj.com with a short note about yourself and anything that passes for a résumé. Tell us about a time you looked after someone who was out of their depth—that’s most of this job. Questions: (617) 396-1824 or www.wellesleyjj.com.